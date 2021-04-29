PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2021 Results





PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The release will be available online at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.









The Companys executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Companys website concurrently with the news release.









Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Companys Investor Relations department at (818) 224-7028.









Additionally, PMT will hold a combined virtual Investor Day with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Investor Day will include presentations from a diverse group of senior executives across both Companies and multiple question and answer sessions.









A live video webcast, as well as the related presentation materials, will be available on the Companys website concurrently with the event. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Companys website shortly after the event.









About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust









PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005249/en/