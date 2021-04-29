HC2 Holdings to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 7

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HC2 or the Company) (: HCHC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Friday, May 7, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through HC2s Investor Relations website at ir.hc2.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations portion of the HC2 website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Domestic Dial-In: 1-877-705-6003

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Number: 13719067

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13719067

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through May 21, 2021.

