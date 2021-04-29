Public Storage Announces Closing of the ezStorage Portfolio Acquisition





Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA, Financial), the leading owner, acquirer, developer, and operator of self-storage properties, announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of ezStorage, one of the highest quality self-storage portfolios in the United States, for $1.8 billion.









The transaction adds 48 properties (4.2 million net rentable square feet) located in submarkets with strong demand and high barriers for new property development across Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland. In combination with Public Storages existing market presence, the Companys Mid-Atlantic portfolio is unmatched in coverage and quality with 163 properties and 11.3 million net rentable square feet.









The acquisition highlights Public Storages unique operating, property development, and balance sheet advantages. The Public Storage operations team will optimize performance through the industrys leading brand and platform. Public Storages in-house development team, the only one amongst the self-storage REIT peer group, will expand the portfolios square footage by 10% through development opportunity at eight of the sites. The Company funded the acquisition by utilizing its growth-oriented balance sheet to issue $2 billion of senior unsecured notes and quickly closed the transaction in a well-coordinated effort with the ezStorage team. The acquisition is immediately accretive to FFO, and a presentation with further detail is available on the Investor+Relations section of PublicStorage.com









We are pleased to acquire such an irreplaceable portfolio and, once again, thank the Manganaro family and the entire ezStorage team for their partnership through this process, said Joe Russell, Public Storage Chief Executive Officer. I am also very proud of the Public Storage teams execution of our opportunistic growth strategy. Since the start of 2019, we have expanded our portfolio by 22 million net rentable square feet, or 13%, through $4.3 billion of acquisitions, development, and redevelopment. We continue to see broad opportunity for growth across the property acquisition and development spectrum.









Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,563 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 176 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.









