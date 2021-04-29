PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Investor Day





PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The release will be available online at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.









The Companys executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Companys website concurrently with the news release.









Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Companys Investor Relations department at (818) 264-4907.









Additionally, PFSI will hold a combined virtual Investor Day with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Investor Day will include presentations from a diverse group of senior executives across both Companies and multiple question and answer sessions.









A live video webcast, as well as the related presentation materials, will be available on the Companys website concurrently with the event. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Companys website shortly after the event.









About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.









PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.









Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 6,000 people across the country. For the year ended December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financials production of newly originated loans totaled $197 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $427 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the sixth largest mortgage servicer in the nation.









Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005268/en/