Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

WESTFORD, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (: KAI) announced it will release its 2021 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its first quarter financial performance and future expectations.



To listen to the call live, go to the Investors section of the Companys website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 4189188. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the Investors section of the Companys website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Companys website through June 4, 2021.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Companys products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

[email protected]

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

[email protected]