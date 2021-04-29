Boxlight Interactive Panels Innovating a Fast-Growing School District





Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in Bennington Public Schools, a fast-growing district in Bennington, NE.









Bennington Public Schools has more than quadrupled in enrollment in the past 15 years, and expects to continue growing with a projected enrollment increase of over 35% for each of the grade bands in the next 10 years. To meet their monumental growth and aligned with their mission of providing educational opportunities that will prepare their students to meet the challenges of the future, they are innovating each of their classrooms with the ProColor interactive flat panel display.









Robert Uchtman, Technology Coordinator for Bennington Public Schools, stated, Theres more interactivity and engagement with the panels which enriches the curriculum. The panels allow for more functionality such as casting across multiple panels even in other rooms. The teacher can move anywhere in the classroom while still annotating on the display.









For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.









