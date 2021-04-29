W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Clare Himmer President of Berkley Re UK Limited

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Clare Himmer President of Berkley Re UK Limited

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Clare Himmer as president of Berkley Re UK Limited effective September 1, 2021. Richard Fothergill will continue as Berkley Re UKs Chief Executive Officer with the expectation that, by the end of 2021, Ms. Himmer will be appointed CEO and Mr. Fothergill will become Chairman.



Ms. Himmer has nearly 30 years of experience in the reinsurance industry with a particular focus on the London and international markets across multiple classes of business. Most recently, she led the London subsidiary of a specialty Bermuda reinsurance group, establishing and developing key client and broker relationships and growing the London business to a substantial percentage of the groups revenue. Previously she established, built and led the international treaty platform at another Bermuda based carrier. She is a graduate of the University of Leeds and a member of the Reinsurance Leaders Practice Group at the London Market Forum, Lloyds Market Association Sustainability Working Group and the Institute of Directors.



Richard Fothergill joined Berkley Re UK in 2011 to lead the development of the newly formed business. As CEO, he will continue to lead the organization through the transition. Upon assuming the Chairman role, he will remain a valuable resource for the Berkley Re UK team, as well as engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation.



W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Richard has done a tremendous job establishing and developing Berkley Re UK as a successful participant in the U.K and European reinsurance markets. We are exceptionally grateful for his contributions and accomplishments on behalf of the Company and are pleased that he will continue with our organization into the future. His knowledge, expertise and counsel are invaluable to the group. Clare will be an outstanding addition to the BRUK team, and we are confident that she will play an important role in moving Berkley Re UK forward in the U.K. and European reinsurance markets. We are delighted to welcome her to Berkley."



For further info about products and services available from Berkley Re UK Limited, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berkleyre.com%2Femea%2F.



Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005697/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)