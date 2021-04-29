First Internet Bank Expands SBA Team





First Internet Bank welcomes Samuel+Criales, Thomas+Hurdman, Laurel+McNamara and Ben+Woodward to its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as Senior Business Development Officers.









Small businesses remain an essential part of our economy, said First Internet Bank, Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager, Mark Gibson. Our goal, put simply, is to make capital more accessible to business owners nationwide.









Samuel Criales joins the SBA team from Midwest Regional Bank where he worked as VP, SBA Commercial Lender. Past experience includes time with JPMorgan Chase and Union Bank. He received his Bachelors degree from University of California San Diego and his MBA from University of Redlands.









Thomas Hurdman has more than 30 years of financial industry experience. He was previously with Ready Capital, Celtic Bank and Coastal States Bank. Mr. Hurdman received his Bachelors degree from Washington and Lee University.









Laurel McNamara has 15+ years of business development experience for SBA, commercial and consumer lending. She comes to First Internet Bank from Atlantic Capital Bank. Previous roles include similar positions with Bank 34 and CDC Small Business Finance. She received her Bachelors degree from Arizona State University.









Ben Woodward has extensive banking experience in SBA and commercial lending. Prior to joining First Internet Bank, he served as VP, SBA Development Officer for Byline Bank and held roles at First Business/Alterra Bank and Tri City National Bank. He received his Bachelors degree from Iowa State University.









We are pleased to welcome the newest members of our team, Mr. Gibson noted. Each is a top performer, proven to be a trusted advisor to clients and able to provide expertise in all facets of the SBA lending process.









For more information regarding First Internet Banks national SBA Lending platform, please visit firstib.com.









About First Internet Bank









First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005705/en/