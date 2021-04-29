Record Number of Insurers Join Verisk's ISO Statistical Database

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Record Number of Insurers Join Verisk's ISO Statistical Database

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Growing insurance database features access to advanced insurance analytics and more efficient ways to contribute data

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record number of insurers are gaining access to analytics that are critical to their operations by joining the growing and increasingly diverse roster of insurers contributing premium and loss records to Verisk (

VRSK, Financial), a leading global data analytics provider.

Last year 29 insurers decided to contribute to Verisks ISO Statistical Database, which contains aggregated data from across the industry. This was the highest number of new participants in a single year over the last 10 years.

"We all benefit as an industry when we collectively contribute data," said Shane Paltzer, vice president of marketing and personal lines at Acuity Insurance, one of the 29 new contributing companies. "Loss costs and benchmarks derived from a diverse and robust dataset give us more certainty and predictability. The additional insights and analytics allow us to differentiate ourselves and maintain our competitive edge."

The growth of the database, which now features more than 23 billion statistical records, has continued to increase the value of derived analytics like the ISO Loss Costs and improve the ability of participating insurers to benchmark their experience against the industry. Access to this data and analytics can increase insurers' actuarial credibility, lower their rate volatility and significantly improve their pricing accuracy.

"The strong growth in new contributors from InsurTech startups to multi-state carriers demonstrates how valuable the ISO Statistical Database is as a collective platform to power future innovations in insurance data and analytics," said ISO President Neil Spector. "As the insurance industry evolves to serve new markets and embraces new technologies, we're working to help ensure our data processes are responsive to the industry's needs."

For 50 years, ISO has been a trusted provider of data management, reporting and analytics for insurers. Focused on innovations that will spur the next 50 years of insurance innovations, ISO has introduced several enhancements to its statistical services, making it more efficient for insurers to contribute, access and analyze data. These enhancements include more flexible data contribution formats, automated quality controls to help insurers review and correct their data submissions as well as access to more advanced and customized analytics.

About Verisk
Verisk (

VRSK, Financial) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
917-639-4903
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNTY2NSM0MTQ0NDk1IzIwMDUxMTQ=
d8d66456-f952-4088-a80d-61b75d28979b
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)