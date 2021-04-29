Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in May 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (Jushi or the Company) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in three upcoming investor events in May 2021:
- A Cowen Inc. Institutional Investor Call is being held on Monday, May 3, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to host a group investor call at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Alliance Global Partners Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
- Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Virtual Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to give a Company Presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushis management during these events, please contact Jushis Investor Relations at [email protected].
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
[email protected]shico.com
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
[email protected]