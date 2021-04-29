Dow wins a total of six 2021 Edison Awards for breakthrough technologies





Six breakthrough technologies from Dow (NYSE: DOW) have been selected from hundreds of nominees to be recognized with prestigious Edison Awards. Dow received five gold awards and one silver award in the categories of: Materials Science and Engineering; Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation; and Sustainability, which were recently presented at the annual Edison Awards ceremony.









Established in 1987, the Edison Awards have honored the best in innovation and innovators. Being recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business success. Dow is the first company ever to receive five Gold Edison Awards in a single year and has won more gold awards cumulatively over the last decade than any other company.









A.N.+Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer, said, Thomas A. Edison was one of the worlds greatest and most prolific inventors who had a tremendous influence on our modern-day lives. His inventions centered on market needs just like Dows do today. It is an honor to receive these namesake innovation awards, which recognize that Dow technologies solve customer and societal needs, simultaneously deliver product performance and sustainability, while also creating value for our shareholders.









Learn more about Dows award-winning technologies below or visit Dow+Science+%26amp%3B+Sustainability for more information.









Gold - DOWSIL CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating won a gold award in the Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation Materials for Manufacturing subcategory.DOWSIL CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating is the first to combine innovative polymer technology with the sustainability of room temperature cure by primary ultra-violet (UV) cure and a secondary moisture cure. CC-8030 is a one-part solventless 100 percent silicone conformal coating that offers high reliability protection of sensitive electronics and can be applied quickly and efficiently by automated processing.









Gold - DOWSIL TC-5515LT Thermally Conductive Gap Filler won a gold award in the Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation Thermal Conductivity subcategory. DOWSIL TC-5515LT makes electric vehicle (EV) batteries better. High power batteries require effective thermal management. TC-5515LT provides heat transfer to keep EVs operating safely with maximum range and lifetime. Optimized for ease-of-use and long-term reliability, the product benefits leading auto manufacturers and consumers.









Gold - DOWSIL TC-3065 Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel for 5G Optical Access Infrastructure won a gold award in the Engineering & Material Science Thermal Conductivity & Heat Treatment subcategory. DOWSIL TC-3065 provides thermal dissipation for the optical interconnects vital to 5G telecommunications and data communications. Error rates are significantly reduced and device lifetimes extended in these demanding applications.









Gold - DOWSIL VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive by Dow won a gold award in the Engineering & Material Science Adhesives subcategory. VE-8001 is designed for foldable and rollable consumer electronic devices. Once cured by heat, it shows superior folding durability performance, which provides stable mechanical properties even after folding tests. The high tensile strength and appropriate elongation help to dissipate the stress that is generated during the bending and folding of the devices.









Gold - RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion won a gold award in the Sustainability Environmentally Friendly subcategory. RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion enables sustainable coated paper goods. Applied as a thin coating from an aqueous dispersion, it provides barrier to liquids/grease using up to 70 percent less raw material compared to extrusion coated products, allowing paper coaters to produce more sustainable, more recyclable food service items and packaging.









Silver - DOWSIL Crystal Clear Spacer won a silver award in the Engineering & Material Science Adhesives subcategory. A new technology enables the manufacture of crystal-clear silicone spacers that can be applied on substrates and develop durable adhesion. This unique feature was patented and used to create energy-efficient transparent refrigerator doors. Our invention reduces production cost and enhances the aesthetics and durability of refrigerator doors.









Learn more about the Edison Awards program and past winners by visiting: www.edisonawards.com.









About Dow









Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Companys ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dows portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow %40DowNewsroom on Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005229/en/