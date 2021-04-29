Logo
Emerson Helps Neste Rapidly Increase Production of Biofuels

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology, software and engineering company, has been selected to support Nestes digital transformation of its expanded refinery in Tuas, Singapore. Emersons automation systems and software will help Neste deliver high-performance, efficient operations, supporting Nestes plans to increase production by up to 1.3 million tons per annum by 2023.



Neste is the worlds largest producer for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials. At the end of 2018, Neste made a strategic decision to expand its production facility in Singapore via the Singapore Expansion Project. On top of its existing 1.3 million tons annual production capacity of renewable diesel, the expanded refinery will have additional capacity to produce up to 1 million tons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable raw materials for polymers and chemicals, supporting the companys goal to reduce customers greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.



To ensure the construction of the Neste Singapore Expansion Project is on time and on budget, Emerson is working with Neste to incorporate its Project+Certainty methodology, the companys approach to ensuring successful capital project execution. Emerson will help Neste complete automation system implementation smoothly to bring Nestes expanded refinery on line by 2023. Cloud engineering capabilities enable global engineering teams to collaborate remotely to optimize project designs and accelerate project schedules. Smart Commissioning software automates device commissioning, enabling faster, smoother startup of the production.



By incorporating a digital foundation, advanced analytics and mobile collaboration capabilities into its expanded refinerys operations starting from its construction phase, Neste is well positioned for long-term operational excellence, said Ron Martin, president for Emersons process systems and solutions business.



Neste will apply Emersons DeltaV automation system and software to control production for efficient performance and to deliver on-demand remote access to data and analytics. Emersons advanced systems, software, analytics and mobility tools part of its Plantweb digital ecosystem establish the foundation to digitally transform operations by turning relevant data into new operational insights and actionable information that empower better decision-making.



For more on Emersons Plantweb digital ecosystem, visit Emerson.com%2FPlantweb



For more on Emersons DeltaV automation system, visit Emerson.com%2FDeltaV



About Emerson



Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.



Additional resources:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005107/en/

