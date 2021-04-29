Skelton Truck Lines is First to Adopt Alert Fleet Mobile App as Use Case for Future Roll out of Advanced Road-Weather Hazard System

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce that, as of April 28, 2021, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Weather Telematics Inc. ("WTI"), will be outfitting the new 70-vehicle US fleet for Skelton Truck Lines Ltd. ("Skelton") with the Alert Fleet Road Hazard mobile app. The WTI technology package transmits real-time data that provides hyperlocal, advanced road-weather hazard alerts to identify dangerous conditions such as black ice, poor visibility and hydroplaning for drivers and dispatchers to mitigate accidents and reduce insurance costs.

Additionally, WTI is installing Skelton Truck Lines with its proven "ground truth" sensors in each of the new Skelton fleet vehicles. WTI has been conducting in-field testing of the ground truth sensors and collecting proprietary data for more than 10 years and over 100 million miles, providing unparalleled accuracy for real-time road weather conditions. Unlike its competitors, WTI does not rely just on open-source data, but rather uses proprietary historical data which meet current atmospheric temperatures to determine and predict dangerous hyperlocal hazards.

Skelton's installation satisfies an obligation to fulfill a multi-year seven-figure licensing agreement with geophysical data provider Synoptic Data PBC. Over the term of the agreement, WTI will launch its next generation of weather and road temperature sensors that will turn vehicles, like the ones for Skelton Truck Lines, into their own mobile weather stations.

"Skelton Truck Lines has a long history of being an industry leader and is looking forward to partnering with Predictiv AI to produce a truly innovative product that will promote safer transport over the highways of North America," said Andy Skelton, CEO of Skelton Truck Lines. "The real-time data being supplied to the drivers as well as the fleet will be a key differentiator in improving overall performance."

"The Skelton partnership is setting precedents by demonstrating how our new mobile app works in tandem with our proven sensor technology in mitigating the risk of accidents in hazardous conditions," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "This is our first in-vehicle mobile app use case on a US fleet, which we will present to insurance companies as a potential incentive for their clients and to fleets to lower their expenses as it relates to premiums and deductibles. Many fleet software solution firms have informed us that our weather technology is exactly what is missing from their suite of offerings and that their fleet customers will want our solution to keep drivers safe."

About Skelton Truck Lines

Skelton Truck Lines was established in 1962 with one truck. Founder, Larry Skelton, believed that by offering safe, reliable and high-quality service at a fair price he could establish an exceptional company. Today, over 50 years later and with over 150 pieces of equipment, Skelton Truck Lines is a successful, ever-expanding organization. Still keeping to their family roots, Skelton operates family-owned, with three generations of dedicated family members including Larry's sons and four grandchildren. Andy Skelton is the CEO, Ron Skelton is President, while other son Mike Skelton is Vice President. The grandchildren make up the management positions in dispatch, customer service, human resources, warehousing, and operations. Skelton Truck Lines believes that every employee is a part of the Skelton family.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions with the use of advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its subsidiary, Weather Telematics Inc., uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

