Creatd, Inc. Provides Update on Plans to Leverage Iconic 'OG Collection' in Emerging NFT Market

FORT LEE, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Recreatd, which houses initiatives leveraging Creatd's intellectual property and legacy media assets, including acquired artwork, photographs and media memorabilia, is excited to announce its plans to launch the OG Gallery , a new NFT art gallery focused on the tokenization, marketing, and sale of digital collectibles originating from the 'OG Collection.'

The OG Collection refers to a library of digital artwork, imagery, original documents, illustrations, collectibles, and photographs from the archival collection of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media, owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI and Longevity. The collection, to which Vice Media dedicated an entire issue of its magazine in 2013 , includes over 100,000 images, including those of famous models and celebrities taken directly by Guccione himself, as well as those he personally acquired rights to during his tenure as head of one of the most powerful media companies of the 20th century.

Guccione's life and legacy have been captured in a number of the Company's transmedia properties including: Filthy Gorgeous , a documentary film directed by Barry Avrich chronicling the life of Bob Guccione; the book No One's Pet , written by notable film critic Glenn Kenny ; the film Till Human Voices Wake Us , directed by celebrity photographer Indrani and starring Lindsay Lohan; and Vocal's Viva and Longevity communities, both of which originated through the digitization of legacy content from the General Media magazines of those same names.

Since the Company acquired the collection, individual negatives from the collectionincluding images of the Penthouse Pets, shot by Guccionehave been sold for hundreds of dollars at auction, without any licensing rights attached.

The OG Collection itself has been independently appraised at between $5-7 million, prior to any additional licensing valuations. The Company's ability to leverage its technology to revitalize this content represents a significant value proposition for media companies and publishers that are sitting on vast collections of content, which may be of supreme quality but are not in a suitable format for today's consumer.

Today's launch of the OG Gallery landing page is the first actionable step of the plan that was articulated on the Company's Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results webcast and conference call held in March 2021. The Company is actively exploring numerous applications and technology platforms related to the blockchain and NFT space and will continue to explore all related opportunities that could effectively generate value for the Company while maintaining its creator-first mission.

Those interested in following the progress of the OG Gallery should subscribe to updates through the OG Gallery landing page .

More details on the OG Gallery landing page launch are available in CEO Jeremy Frommer's article, published on Vocal .

