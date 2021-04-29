Logo
Creatd, Inc. Provides Update on Plans to Leverage Iconic 'OG Collection' in Emerging NFT Market

PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
- The OG Collection is a library of original artwork and imagery from the archives of some of the most iconic magazines of the 20th century

- The collection includes over 100,000 original photographs by the legendary Bob Guccione, showcased in the film documentary Filthy Gorgeous

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., April 29, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Recreatd, which houses initiatives leveraging Creatd's intellectual property and legacy media assets, including acquired artwork, photographs and media memorabilia, is excited to announce its plans to launch the OG Gallery, a new NFT art gallery focused on the tokenization, marketing, and sale of digital collectibles originating from the 'OG Collection.'

OG Gallery

The OG Collection refers to a library of digital artwork, imagery, original documents, illustrations, collectibles, and photographs from the archival collection of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media, owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI and Longevity. The collection, to which Vice Media dedicated an entire issue of its magazine in 2013, includes over 100,000 images, including those of famous models and celebrities taken directly by Guccione himself, as well as those he personally acquired rights to during his tenure as head of one of the most powerful media companies of the 20th century.

Guccione's life and legacy have been captured in a number of the Company's transmedia properties including: Filthy Gorgeous, a documentary film directed by Barry Avrich chronicling the life of Bob Guccione; the book No One's Pet, written by notable film critic Glenn Kenny; the film Till Human Voices Wake Us, directed by celebrity photographer Indrani and starring Lindsay Lohan; and Vocal's Viva and Longevity communities, both of which originated through the digitization of legacy content from the General Media magazines of those same names.

Since the Company acquired the collection, individual negatives from the collectionincluding images of the Penthouse Pets, shot by Guccionehave been sold for hundreds of dollars at auction, without any licensing rights attached.

The OG Collection itself has been independently appraised at between $5-7 million, prior to any additional licensing valuations. The Company's ability to leverage its technology to revitalize this content represents a significant value proposition for media companies and publishers that are sitting on vast collections of content, which may be of supreme quality but are not in a suitable format for today's consumer.

Today's launch of the OG Gallery landing page is the first actionable step of the plan that was articulated on the Company's Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results webcast and conference call held in March 2021. The Company is actively exploring numerous applications and technology platforms related to the blockchain and NFT space and will continue to explore all related opportunities that could effectively generate value for the Company while maintaining its creator-first mission.

Those interested in following the progress of the OG Gallery should subscribe to updates through the OG Gallery landing page.

More details on the OG Gallery landing page launch are available in CEO Jeremy Frommer's article, published on Vocal.

About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd. For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-provides-update-on-plans-to-leverage-iconic-og-collection-in-emerging-nft-market-301280324.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

