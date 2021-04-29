Logo
Cheetos And Doritos Go Head-to-Head In Epic Flamin' Hot Faceoff

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of fans debating and taking sides, Cheetos and Doritos will officially settle the score to see which beloved brand is truly the most loved. Will it be Team Cheetos, or will it be Team Doritos? Frito-Lay's epic "Flamin' Hot Faceoff" campaign will ask fans to weigh in and ultimately crown a champion not just for bragging rights, but for Flamin' Hot swag.

Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho

In honor of this epic showdown, each house of heat is throwing two delicious offerings into the game: Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho hits shelves for the first time and from Cheetos' Hall of Flame, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs re-emerge. Coming to life across a variety of social platforms and fueled by the Flamin' Hot fandom, the Flamin' Hot Faceoff will let true fans determine, once and for all, the true Flamin' Hot icon.

"We've seen fans of Doritos and Cheetos debate and advocate for their favorite snacks for years, and now it's taken on a life of its own on social media," said Stacy Taffet, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "So, we wanted to fan the flames with a playful Frito-Lay family competition to really see which snack is tops. Obviously, I can't pick a side, but I'm fairly certain everyone will win in this competition."

Turning up the heat further, Doritos and Cheetos have created a limited-edition Flamin' Hot capsule collection, which will be "dropped" into the hands of hundreds of fans to help them sport their team's swag.

Starting today, fans can vote for their team by following Doritos and Cheetos on their Instagram channels and commenting on their weekly merch giveaway posts, or by or using #TeamCheetos #TeamDoritos and #FlaminHotFaceOff on Instagram and Twitter. Following the mystery drop on April 19, the brands will be hosting Instagram giveaways each Thursday starting today until July 7 of the merch from their Flamin' Hot capsule collections, which includes exclusive branded jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, t-shirts, fanny packs, socks, and slides. Fans simply need to follow and comment on the Instagram posts using #FlaminHotFaceOff and #sweepstakes for the chance to win.

Every champion needs a bit of bling, so the Flamin' Hot brands will cool things off by awarding one lucky fan a watch. In the last week of the Flamin' Hot Face-Off starting July 8, Doritos and Cheetos will post the giveaway on their Instagram channels for consumers to comment using #FlaminHotFaceOff and #sweepstakes for the chance to take home the grand prize.

Check out @Doritos on Instagram and @Cheetos on Instagram to see how the competition is already heating up.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Who You Got in the Battle of Flamin' Hot?

Flamin' Hot Face Off: Cheetos v. Doritos

Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetos-and-doritos-go-head-to-head-in-epic-flamin-hot-faceoff-301280338.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

