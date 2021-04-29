Logo
Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Announces FINRA Ticker Symbol Change From "CTYX" To "CUBT"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Announces Addition of Dr. Kapil Bharti and Dr. Dimiter Dimitrov to Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases, announced today the Company's trading symbol change from "CTYX" to "CUBT". As previously announced, the Company had changed its corporate name to Curative Biotechnology, Inc. to better represent its mission to discover and develop therapeutics for patients who have few, if any, effective treatments for rare diseases.

Novel Solutions for Unmet Medical Needs

Curative Biotechnology Inc. Chairman and President Paul Michaels said, "This name and symbol change are reflective of our total remaking of this company and our mission to create treatments or cures for unmet medical needs for patients around the world."

Michaels added, "We are also very pleased to announce two additions to our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Both are important thought leaders in their respective fields and have joined our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to help guide our programs through pre-clinical and clinical development."

Dr. Kapil Bharti

Kapil Bharti, Ph.D. from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has joined our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Bharti is the lead inventor on the U.S. and Worldwide patent applications licensed exclusively to Curative Biotech to repurpose Metformin into an eye drop to treat degenerative eye diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt's disease, and others. He is a world leader in his field, and we look forward to working closely with him as we prepare to move into clinical trials.

Dr. Bharti earned his Ph.D. from J.W. Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany, graduating summa cum laude. He did his postdoc work at NIH, where he published numerous papers on pigment cell biology, transcription regulation and the developmental biology of the eye. Dr. Bharti has won a number of awards including being the first Earl Stadtman Tenure Track Investigator at NEI, NIH Directors award and NEI Directors Dr. Karl Kupfer Visionary award for his groundbreaking research on developing ocular cell-therapies.

Dr. Dimiter Dimitrov

Dimiter Dimitrov, Ph.D. earned his degrees at the University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria, and subsequently joined the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, in 1990. He left for the University of Pittsburgh in 2017 to start their Center for Antibody Therapeutics, where he serves as director. He was recently named one of 10 "Science Superheroes" by MediFind.

Dr. Dimitrov's major long-term goal is the development of clinically useful therapeutics and vaccines based on human monoclonal antibodies in different formats including engineered antibody domains, chimeric antigen receptors, bispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates. He has authored or coauthored more than 370 articles, several books, and is the inventor or coinventor of more than 100 inventions, patent applications or patents. Dr. Dimitrov is the lead inventor on the Antibody Drug Conjugate patent exclusively licensed to Curative Biotech from the National Cancer Institute to treat glioblastoma and has joined the company's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to help guide the development of his invention into the clinic.

Recent Addition to CEO's Blog on Company Website

Richard Garr, CEO of Curative Biotech, recently added a post on the CEO's Blog entitled, " Sometimes, starting big is the right decision". As noted in the blog, the company has decided to pursue a reformulation of metformin which was licensed from the National Eye Institute for the treatment of wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Curative expects to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to begin human trials before the end of this year.

Curative Biotechnology - Novel Solutions for Unmet Medical Needs

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders will receive press releases and industry updates by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc., http://curativebiotech.com
Curative Biotech is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At the heart of the Company is a product development engine that rests on our unique S.O.A.R. filter (Science, Opportunity, Acceleration, Rare Disease.) At Curative Biotech, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curative-biotechnology-inc-announces-finra-ticker-symbol-change-from-ctyx-to-cubt-301279767.html

SOURCE Curative Biotechnology

