Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Partner CRL to Discuss Saliva Testing and Future Applications of PCR in 360Dx Webinar

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be accompanying Dr. Heather Fehling, Chief Scientific Officer at Clinical Reference Lab ("CRL") in a webinar titled "A New Generation of PCR: At-home Testing and Preparing for Emerging Strains of COVID-19" on Thursday, April 29 at 2:00 PM EDT.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

The 360Dx webinar is expected to provide insights regarding future applications of PCR testing for COVID-19, how CRL is able to provide non-invasive and highly accurate saliva PCR tests for at-home collection, and how new PCR science and technology is enabling and expanding the applications and accessibility of PCR tests. Co-Diagnostics Senior Design Engineer Masen Christensen will discuss the results of ongoing monitoring and analyses of emerging COVID-19 mutations as they relate to the technology's performance.

In November, CRL announced that it is selling its CRL Rapid Response saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test directly to consumers. The CRL announcement states that the test uses CoPrimer probes and primers developed by Co-Diagnostics with high degrees of sensitivity and specificity, and a simple saliva collection device that can be administered in virtually any setting, with results in typically 24 hours that are delivered via a secure online computer or mobile device platform.

Interested participants in the webinar can register here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-and-partner-crl-to-discuss-saliva-testing-and-future-applications-of-pcr-in-360dx-webinar-301280326.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

