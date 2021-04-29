Dominion Energy Seeks Projects to Increase Renewable Energy in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking proposals from developers for new solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects. The company issues annual Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to support the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and help the company achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Dominion Energy has made substantial progress in meeting the goals of the VCEA. The company is developing the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the coast of Virginia and has more than 5,200 megawatts of solar under development or in operation in Virginia. Once completed, these projects will produce enough zero-carbon electricity to power nearly 2 million homes at peak output.

"Every day we're making more progress toward a clean energy economy in Virginia," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. "The proposals we're seeking today are another major step forward. They will bring more clean energy to our customers, more small-scale projects to our communities and more clean energy jobs to our economy."

This year's RFP includes additional guidance for cooperation with local governments and strengthened requirements for environmental justice. Project developers must submit a robust assessment of each project's impact on environmental justice and, where applicable, demonstrate meaningful engagement with the communities where projects are located. The details of each RFP are as follows:

Utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects

Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking proposals for up to 1,000 megawatts of solar and onshore wind. The company may either purchase these projects or enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with third-party developers. The company also is soliciting bids for up to 100 megawatts of energy storage projects. Projects must be greater than 3 megawatts and located in Virginia.

Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by May 20, 2021. For more information on this RFP, visit the company's website at www.dominionenergy.com/2021SolarWindStorageRFP. Those interested may also contact the company with questions by emailing [email protected].

Small-scale solar projects

The company is seeking proposals for up to 175 megawatts of small-scale solar projects 80 megawatts planned for commercial operation in 2023 and another 95 megawatts for 2024. These projects, also known as Distributed Energy Resources, must be 3 megawatts or smaller.

Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by May 20, 2021. For more information on this RFP, visit the company's website at www.dominionenergy.com/2021DistributedSolarRFP. Those interested may also contact the company with questions by emailing [email protected].

Community solar projects

The company is seeking proposals for up to 8 megawatts of solar to support the company's Community Solar Pilot. Individual projects must be 2 megawatts (direct current) or smaller. Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by May 21, 2021. For more information on this RFP, visit the company's website at www.dominionenergy.com/communitysolar. Those interested may also contact the company with questions by emailing [email protected].

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-seeks-projects-to-increase-renewable-energy-in-virginia-301280379.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy