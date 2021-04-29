Logo
Stellantis Named Among Top Employers for Latinas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of LATINA Style magazine have selected Stellantis as one of the 2020 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. The company ranked No. 15 overall and was the highest rated automaker in the 2020 report, which will be featured in the magazine's September issue.

The editors of LATINA Style magazine have selected Stellantis as one of the 2020 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. The company ranked #15 overall and was the highest rated automaker in the 2020 report. The 2020 LATINA Style Award marks the seventeenth year the company has been included since the benchmark was established in 1998.

  • Seventeenth year the company has been included in the LATINA Style Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998
  • Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas
  • Company is the highest rated automaker in the 2020 report

The LATINA Style Top 50 (LS50) Report highlights companies that have a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives, including companies that have programs to recruit veterans and military personnel. It is considered "the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas."

This is the 17th year the company has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998.

"Stellantis diversity and inclusion efforts are central to our business strategy and our ability to attract and retain top talent," said Lottie Holland, Director Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement, StellantisNorth America. "Our consistent performance over several decades on this important benchmark reflects our commitment to respecting and fully engaging all people and cultures represented in our company's vibrant multicultural mosaic."

LATINA Style magazine began the LS50 Report as "a quest to explore deeper into the business world and bring forth powerful and useful information on the growing importance of recruiting professional Latinas."

In 1997, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and national Hispanic organizations, the magazine developed a comprehensive survey that is sent annually to Fortune 1000 companies. The LS50 Report, the result of that annual survey process, highlights each selected company's leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions.

The report is distributed to Hispanic professional and civic organizations, national women's organizations, colleges and universities, all members of the U.S. Congress, the White House, members of the Cabinet, military and veteran's organizations. The report is also distributed at major Hispanic and recruitment conferences.

"When I came from Mexico and joined the company in 2015, I joined the Latins in Connection (LinC) Business Resource Group and benefited from their programs and support of our employees," said Olivia Sanchez Worley, Cost Management Program Manager at Stellantis and President of the Latins in Connection Business Resource Group. "We have amazing Latinas working for our company and volunteering for LinC and it is very gratifying that the company consistently earns this prestigious recognition from LATINA Style."

LinC is one of 11 employee-directed Business Resource Groups at Stellantis representing an array of affinity communities within the company providing members with mentorship and leadership opportunities and career connections.

"We congratulate Stellantis on the outstanding career advancement opportunities it continues to provide its employees," said Robert Bard, President & CEO, LATINA Style magazine. "Such an outstanding record of performance can only be achieved when there is full commitment throughout the company to diversity and inclusion."

LATINA Style Magazine
LATINA Style is the most influential publication reaching the contemporary Hispanic woman. With a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000, the magazine is unique in its ability to reach both the seasoned professional and the young Latina entering the workforce for the first time, showcasing Latina achievements in all areas, including business, science, civic affairs, education, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgSLvI1SYKOTpEToycAz7Q

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-named-among-top-employers-for-latinas-301280359.html

SOURCE Stellantis

