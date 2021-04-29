Logo
Jack in the Box Continues to Transform its Executive Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fast-service chain names new chief people officer and new chief information officer

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has named Steve Piano as chief people officer and Carlson Choi as chief information officer as the company continues the strategic transformation of its executive leadership team.

Carlson Choi

Piano, who most recently served as head of human resources for GNC Holdings LLC, a $1.6 billion global health, wellness and supplements brand and previously was executive vice president of HR at MoneyGram, brings more than 10 years of executive-level HR experience to the company. He joined Jack in the Box on April 26 and will support the company's employees at its San Diego Restaurant Support Center, as well as its systemwide locations.

Choi joins the company from Jollibee Foods Corporation, a $4 billion global restaurant operator with a portfolio of franchised brands, where he was global chief digital officer and chief information officer. Prior to that, Choi served as a global VP in the digital initiatives group at world toy leader Mattel Inc. His first day at Jack in the Box is May 3.

"Carlson and Steve will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives focused on people and technology and will help us provide world-class support to our entire system," said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. "Combined with the additions we've already made to our executive leadership team, they will help us achieve our strategic goals as we continue to evolve our business through operational excellence across all key departments. More importantly, they both clearly fit the Jack culture, and share our heart for serving our people and franchisees well."

Harris, who joined Jack in the Box in June 2020, has helmed the company as it outperformed earnings estimates over the past two quarters and saw same-store sales increase by double digits in Q1 2021.

About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goals," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "project," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential impacts to our business and operations resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company's ability to reduce G&A and operate efficiently; the company's ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, including federal, state and local policies regarding mitigation strategies for controlling the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

Media Contacts:
Kristen Kauffman or Pamela Hughes
[email protected] or [email protected]
817-329-3257

Steve Piano

Jack in the Box logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-in-the-box-continues-to-transform-its-executive-leadership-team-301280297.html

SOURCE Jack in the Box

