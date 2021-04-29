Logo
Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys PJT Partners Inc, Datadog Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Crocs Inc, Compugen

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Klingman & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PJT Partners Inc, Datadog Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Comcast Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Crocs Inc, Compugen, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingman & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Klingman & Associates, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $913 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Klingman & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klingman+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Klingman & Associates, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 403,884 shares, 17.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,613,304 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,034,645 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 132,437 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 171,184 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 247.42%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 433,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 433,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 286,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.99%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 1,613,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 33.35%. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 61,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 10,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Klingman & Associates, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider