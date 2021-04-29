Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys PJT Partners Inc, Datadog Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Crocs Inc, Compugen

New Purchases: ACWV, CMCSA, DUK, MCD, CRM, TXN, UPS, SO, SCHB, NOBL, IAU, FRA, RTX, T, ORCL, LMT, CL, CVX, SCHW, JRO,

PJT, DDOG, IVV, CFG, VTIP, USMV, IJH, VEA, IJR, SDY, IEFA, EFAV, AMZN, MSFT, HD, ITOT, SCHF, VTI, JNJ, ABT, VTV, VNQ, TFC, VV, CSCO, KO, IEMG, EFA, EEM, VWO, JPM, IBM, PPG, PG, VZ, V, WMT, NFLX, PFE, UNH, VOE, VIG, AMGN, VBR, BAC, SCHV, DIS, IVE, TSLA, FB, COST, ABBV, XOM, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: JPST, CROX, MDY, SLYV, VOO, BX, VEU, SLYG, SPLV, DVY, J, VOT, VB, VBK, VNQI, TIP, ADBE, VUG, SCHG, RWJ, MINT, IVOO, DEM, GOOG, TJX, QCOM, PEP, MRK,

Investment company Klingman & Associates, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PJT Partners Inc, Datadog Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Comcast Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Crocs Inc, Compugen, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingman & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Klingman & Associates, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $913 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 403,884 shares, 17.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,613,304 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,034,645 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 132,437 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 171,184 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 247.42%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 433,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 433,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 286,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.99%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 1,613,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 33.35%. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 61,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 10,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.