Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: IEFA, TAN, PGX, VOT, VBR, VGT, TIP, SCHP, IWM, VXUS, IGIB, CAT, VPL, HYG, VOE, SPLV, VUG, GDX, PSCT, VTV, SCHV, IWN, GLD, ABBV, SCHG, EPD, BAC, VGK, CMCSA, VLUE, USRT, MO, IWF, INDA, ABT, TFC, EPP, DIA, SAM, RY, WRK, PII, XLV, CVS, EQT, GOOGL, VHT, MCD, SWBI, FB, OCGN, AFIN, IJJ, IYF, INDY, NUV, AHT,
- Added Positions: VTI, SCHB, BND, VB, VCIT, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHM, VWO, VCSH, VEU, IVV, VO, SCHE, VNQ, MUB, SCHA, SCHX, VEA, VPU, SPY, IEMG, SCHD, BRK.B, SCHC, QQQ, VIG, VDC, BNDX, VIOO, VSS, VYM, SPSB, VWOB, IUSB, JPST, VGSH, SCHH, IVW, IVE, SCHR, IGSB, DGRO, ITOT, PFF, JNJ, AMGN, EMB, SDY, AAPL, PNFP, IJR, XOM, PG, HD, WMT, DVY, IJH, VOO, MRK, AGG, LQD, SCHO, SHY, USIG, ALB, AMZN, JPM, MSFT, UPS, VZ, DIS, TSLA, IAU, MMM, V, BIV, FLOT, HDV, VV, T, AZN, CSCO, KO, COST, DUK, INTC, MDT, TAP, NVDA, SWKS, SYK, RBNC, PM, NXPI, PYPL, ACWV, BSV, EEM, EEMV, EFA, IJT, IWO, SHYG, XBI, XT, ADBE, BMY, CSX, SCHW, CRUS, STZ, HSY, LOW, MXIM, NVS, SO, UNH, GGN, SQ, SONO, DOW, EFAV, IAGG, IGF, NEAR, SHV, SOXX, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, LOB, NFLX, IYH, IYK, DE, GD, IJS, VT, IBM, PEP, DAL, EXI, ITA, IWR, IYC,
For the details of Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Patriot Investment Management Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 777,107 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.30%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 837,409 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.97%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 998,541 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 519,318 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.55%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 179,176 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.34%
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 84,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.108400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 162,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $228.526900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 777,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 237.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.395300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 285,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 837,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 519,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 410.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 384,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 21.19%. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Patriot Investment Management Inc. still held 2,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 27.98%. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Patriot Investment Management Inc. still held 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.
