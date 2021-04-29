Logo
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patriot Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Patriot Investment Management Inc. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patriot Investment Management Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 777,107 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.30%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 837,409 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.97%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 998,541 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 519,318 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.55%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 179,176 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.34%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 84,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.108400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 162,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $228.526900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 777,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 237.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.395300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 285,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 837,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 519,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 410.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 384,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 21.19%. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Patriot Investment Management Inc. still held 2,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 27.98%. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Patriot Investment Management Inc. still held 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patriot Investment Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Patriot Investment Management Inc. keeps buying
