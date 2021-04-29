Logo
Security Asset Management Buys Freshpet Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Freshpet Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Security Asset Management owns 90 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Security Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Security Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,571 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 86,173 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,509 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.55%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,606 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,551 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $183.552700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 292.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Reduced: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Security Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.49%. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Security Asset Management still held 20,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider