Security Asset Management Buys Freshpet Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

Investment company Security Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Freshpet Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Security Asset Management owns 90 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,571 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 86,173 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,509 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.55% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,606 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,551 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $183.552700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 292.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Security Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.49%. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Security Asset Management still held 20,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.