Jordan Park Group LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jordan Park Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jordan Park Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jordan Park Group LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jordan Park Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jordan+park+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jordan Park Group LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,531,939 shares, 28.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,365,681 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,099,352 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.1%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,619 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.37%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,147,638 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.13%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.41%. The holding were 3,365,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 154,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 73,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 313,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 288,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.108500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 246,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 153.78%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.881400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jordan Park Group LLC. Also check out:

Rating:
insider

insider