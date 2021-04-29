Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc

- New Purchases: UPS, VTV, IVW, NEE, SCHV, EEM, XLF,
- Added Positions: BSV, AAPL, COST, VEU, SCHD, VWO, BA, SCHZ, VZ, QCOM, JNJ, GLD, NAC, JKF, SCHE, GE, VIG, SCHF, WY, CSCO, VEA, CAT, KHC, T, FNDF,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, QQQ, SBUX, INTC, SNAP, VXUS,
- Sold Out: BAM,
These are the top 5 holdings of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,178 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,214 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,535 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 112,562 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 40,104 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 103,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.
