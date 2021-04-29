Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiley+juergens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,178 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,214 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,535 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 112,562 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 40,104 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 103,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider