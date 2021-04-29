Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Entergy Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: ETR, CNP, CRM, SHOP,

Investment company Delta Financial Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Entergy Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Sysco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Delta Financial Advisors Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,768 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,401 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,971 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Visa Inc (V) - 27,398 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 73,919 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1267.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.