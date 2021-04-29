Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Harmony Gold Mining Co, Novagold Resources Inc, Sells Sibanye Stillwater, New Gold Inc

For the details of Exor Investments (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+investments+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Exor Investments (UK) LLP
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 11,120,451 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 6,709,476 shares, 21.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.43%
- VEON Ltd (VEON) - 74,053,196 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 8,014,920 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY) - 17,620,729 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.49%
Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,527,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 17,620,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 8,353,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59.Sold Out: New Gold Inc (NGD)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.
