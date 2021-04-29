Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Harmony Gold Mining Co, Novagold Resources Inc, Sells Sibanye Stillwater, New Gold Inc

Added Positions: GDXJ, HMY, NG, CCJ, VEON, LBRT,

Investment company Exor Investments (UK) LLP Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Harmony Gold Mining Co, Novagold Resources Inc, sells Sibanye Stillwater, New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of 2021Q1, Exor Investments (UK) LLP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $853 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exor Investments (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+investments+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 11,120,451 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 6,709,476 shares, 21.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.43% VEON Ltd (VEON) - 74,053,196 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 8,014,920 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY) - 17,620,729 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.49%

Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,527,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 17,620,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 8,353,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.