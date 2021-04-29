Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc

New Purchases: BRK.B, HYLN, HSKA, PING, OZON, TX, QTRX, SC, ALTR, HLNE, CWH, ATKR, KURA, LOB, MCRB, RCKT, GWB, ATRA, CCS, 3XPA, EAF, AHCO, RPAY, EB, IHRT, HCAT, FREQ, SPT, REYN, MSGE, SLQT, DNB, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, OSH, XPER, AWR, ATRC, FBC, FDP, GIII, GES, DIN, MHO, MDP, ODP, PPC, PRA, PFS, ONTO, SBCF, MGNX, WW, WERN, FRHC, LEN.B, TTGT, LRN, WD5A, OMER, CDXS, SPSC, ZGNX, GRPN, IBTX, MATX,

BRK.B, HYLN, HSKA, PING, OZON, TX, QTRX, SC, ALTR, HLNE, CWH, ATKR, KURA, LOB, MCRB, RCKT, GWB, ATRA, CCS, 3XPA, EAF, AHCO, RPAY, EB, IHRT, HCAT, FREQ, SPT, REYN, MSGE, SLQT, DNB, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, OSH, XPER, AWR, ATRC, FBC, FDP, GIII, GES, DIN, MHO, MDP, ODP, PPC, PRA, PFS, ONTO, SBCF, MGNX, WW, WERN, FRHC, LEN.B, TTGT, LRN, WD5A, OMER, CDXS, SPSC, ZGNX, GRPN, IBTX, MATX, Added Positions: BABA, LTHM, DAR, POOL, ALB, JNJ, UNH, ABT, CLH, HD, AMRC, FIS, IPGP, NOVA, MRK, NVDA, AMZN, CMCSA, CCK, SCI, OLED, ZBH, MA, JD, EWBC, EGOV, AAPL, MTN, YETI, DT, ABC, MMS, HASI, VEEV, ASH, NDAQ, FSLR, ALLE, GTES, ADP, BIIB, GPK, LHCG, MSFT, XYL, PYPL, AOS, CL, NKE, PG, TMO, TYL, MWA, VIPS, FB, VERI, AQUA, IMAB, MMM, EGHT, ADBE, BLDP, CHD, CREE, EA, JPM, KMB, NSSC, PGR, PB, QCOM, VZ, WM, WSO, V, ERII, JKS, NBHC, ABBV, SFM, GH, ACN, AMD, AMT, AMAT, ADSK, ALV, BAC, BLK, CCL, CAT, CVCO, CSCO, C, KO, CCI, CMI, DHR, DE, EW, EMR, FDX, FHN, FISV, GE, GS, ITW, ICE, INTU, K, MDLZ, LPSN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MS, NTES, NFLX, PEP, PFE, LIN, ROL, CRM, SPG, SBUX, NLOK, TJX, TGT, TXN, UPS, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WWE, EBAY, CSIQ, WLDN, TMUS, MASI, CYRX, KDP, AVGO, FRC, NOW, TRUP, CFG, PLNT, SQ, GDS, ZYME, BHVN, PDD, NIO, MRNA, TME, PINS, ZM, UBER, IAA, CRNC, PTON, JOBS, PLD, HRTX, T, ABMD, AAP, HTH, AFL, A, APD, ALK, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, Y, UHAL, AFG, AIG, AMP, ADI, NLY, ABR, ACGL, ADM, BLL, BK, BDX, BXP, BSX, BMY, BLDR, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CME, CHH, CI, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CAG, CPRT, INGR, GLW, BAP, DHI, XRAY, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, LCII, EMN, EIX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXPE, NEE, FAST, F, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GPN, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, ISRG, IRM, JBLU, KLAC, KEX, KNX, LH, LRCX, LEN, LBTYA, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, MCO, VTRS, NWL, NEM, NTRS, ORLY, ODFL, PNC, PCYG, PRGO, BKNG, PSA, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SMG, SEE, SGEN, SHW, LUV, TRV, STAA, SWK, STT, SYK, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UAL, USB, UNP, UDR, UHS, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, CMG, GTLS, LBTYK, AER, REED, DAL, IBKR, JAZZ, BX, DFS, LULU, VMW, MELI, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, DISCK, DMRC, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CBOE, FN, KKR, NXPI, RP, TAL, GM, FLT, SAVE, GWRS, ZG, FBHS, SPLK, PANW, LOOP, SSTK, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, PTCT, AGIO, RNG, NMIH, TNDM, AAL, ALLY, RARE, QTWO, TWOU, PAYC, WB, ANET, WMS, SYF, W, LBRDK, MOMO, NEWR, WK, NVTA, ETSY, TRU, Z, HPE, TEAM, BGNE, EDIT, NTLA, TWLO, TTD, COUP, YUMC, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, CLDR, APPN, ATUS, ROKU, SE, BAND, DNLI, PAGS, COLD, ZS, DBX, SPOT, IQ, SMAR, GSHD, HUYA, EPRT, ALLK, ELAN, FTCH, ARVN, KOD, REZI, TWST, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, FSLY, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ADPT, BBIO, NET, DDOG, XP, ONEM, PPD, DADA, VRM,

BABA, LTHM, DAR, POOL, ALB, JNJ, UNH, ABT, CLH, HD, AMRC, FIS, IPGP, NOVA, MRK, NVDA, AMZN, CMCSA, CCK, SCI, OLED, ZBH, MA, JD, EWBC, EGOV, AAPL, MTN, YETI, DT, ABC, MMS, HASI, VEEV, ASH, NDAQ, FSLR, ALLE, GTES, ADP, BIIB, GPK, LHCG, MSFT, XYL, PYPL, AOS, CL, NKE, PG, TMO, TYL, MWA, VIPS, FB, VERI, AQUA, IMAB, MMM, EGHT, ADBE, BLDP, CHD, CREE, EA, JPM, KMB, NSSC, PGR, PB, QCOM, VZ, WM, WSO, V, ERII, JKS, NBHC, ABBV, SFM, GH, ACN, AMD, AMT, AMAT, ADSK, ALV, BAC, BLK, CCL, CAT, CVCO, CSCO, C, KO, CCI, CMI, DHR, DE, EW, EMR, FDX, FHN, FISV, GE, GS, ITW, ICE, INTU, K, MDLZ, LPSN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MS, NTES, NFLX, PEP, PFE, LIN, ROL, CRM, SPG, SBUX, NLOK, TJX, TGT, TXN, UPS, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WWE, EBAY, CSIQ, WLDN, TMUS, MASI, CYRX, KDP, AVGO, FRC, NOW, TRUP, CFG, PLNT, SQ, GDS, ZYME, BHVN, PDD, NIO, MRNA, TME, PINS, ZM, UBER, IAA, CRNC, PTON, JOBS, PLD, HRTX, T, ABMD, AAP, HTH, AFL, A, APD, ALK, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, Y, UHAL, AFG, AIG, AMP, ADI, NLY, ABR, ACGL, ADM, BLL, BK, BDX, BXP, BSX, BMY, BLDR, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CME, CHH, CI, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CAG, CPRT, INGR, GLW, BAP, DHI, XRAY, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, LCII, EMN, EIX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXPE, NEE, FAST, F, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GPN, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, ISRG, IRM, JBLU, KLAC, KEX, KNX, LH, LRCX, LEN, LBTYA, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, MCO, VTRS, NWL, NEM, NTRS, ORLY, ODFL, PNC, PCYG, PRGO, BKNG, PSA, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SMG, SEE, SGEN, SHW, LUV, TRV, STAA, SWK, STT, SYK, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UAL, USB, UNP, UDR, UHS, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, CMG, GTLS, LBTYK, AER, REED, DAL, IBKR, JAZZ, BX, DFS, LULU, VMW, MELI, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, DISCK, DMRC, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CBOE, FN, KKR, NXPI, RP, TAL, GM, FLT, SAVE, GWRS, ZG, FBHS, SPLK, PANW, LOOP, SSTK, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, PTCT, AGIO, RNG, NMIH, TNDM, AAL, ALLY, RARE, QTWO, TWOU, PAYC, WB, ANET, WMS, SYF, W, LBRDK, MOMO, NEWR, WK, NVTA, ETSY, TRU, Z, HPE, TEAM, BGNE, EDIT, NTLA, TWLO, TTD, COUP, YUMC, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, CLDR, APPN, ATUS, ROKU, SE, BAND, DNLI, PAGS, COLD, ZS, DBX, SPOT, IQ, SMAR, GSHD, HUYA, EPRT, ALLK, ELAN, FTCH, ARVN, KOD, REZI, TWST, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, FSLY, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ADPT, BBIO, NET, DDOG, XP, ONEM, PPD, DADA, VRM, Reduced Positions: PLUG, DQ, TPIC, BIDU, BAX, ORA, ENPH, WIFI, TREX, ANSS, GLUU, TDOC, AKAM, REGI, ATHM, EDU, AXP, MTZ, SIVB, TSM, BE, CLNY, LLY, NUAN, WAL, SRPT, AMGN, AXON, TER, IAC, BFAM, FGEN, ALRM, RDFN, ATVI, EXAS, GILD, MSA, MSI, TEL, CHTR, PFPT, SEDG, RUN, DOX, ARNA, TCOM, FICO, INTC, AKO.B, OPRX, PODD, MRTX, LOPE, XLRN, AKTS, 9IFA, AYX, EVER, AYI, ADS, MDRX, ALNY, AME, IVZ, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AZO, BOH, BECN, BBY, BIG, BHC, BRO, BRKR, CBRE, CHRW, CPT, BXMT, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CIEN, CRUS, CTXS, TPR, CGNX, CMA, NNN, DVA, DKS, UFS, DCI, DOV, DRE, ETN, EME, EPR, EFX, EL, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, M, FITB, GPS, IT, GNTX, GPC, GGG, ASR, HRB, HALO, EHC, HELE, HPQ, HRC, HOLX, HUBB, IEX, IPG, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LKQ, LANC, LII, LGND, LNC, MAN, MSTR, MOH, NTAP, NYT, NXST, NDSN, NUE, ON, ORI, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PTC, PEGA, PKI, AVNT, PCH, PFG, STL, DGX, RBC, SIGI, SXT, SBNY, SBGI, SIRI, SKYW, SNA, JOE, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TEVA, TKR, TOL, GL, TTC, TRN, URI, X, UNM, VMI, VRNT, VNO, GHC, WCN, WTS, WCC, XRX, ZION, WU, ALGT, AIMC, TWO, CELH, CDNA, SSNC, PACB, SBRA, ARCO, RLJ, YNDX, AMCX, ACHC, POST, COOP, HTA, SRC, TMHC, SEAS, COTY, CDW, NWSA, OMF, BRX, ESNT, CHGG, PCTY, ZEN, NVRO, SYNH, ASND, GDDY, NSA, APLE, BLD, NTRA, PFGC, PSTG, LSXMA, MEDP, IRTC, ADNT, ZTO, HWM, ARGX, BHF, ZLAB, SFIX, BILI, INSP, EQH, SONO, VRT, PLAN, STNE, SWAV, FOX, GSX, WORK, TXG, CARR,

PLUG, DQ, TPIC, BIDU, BAX, ORA, ENPH, WIFI, TREX, ANSS, GLUU, TDOC, AKAM, REGI, ATHM, EDU, AXP, MTZ, SIVB, TSM, BE, CLNY, LLY, NUAN, WAL, SRPT, AMGN, AXON, TER, IAC, BFAM, FGEN, ALRM, RDFN, ATVI, EXAS, GILD, MSA, MSI, TEL, CHTR, PFPT, SEDG, RUN, DOX, ARNA, TCOM, FICO, INTC, AKO.B, OPRX, PODD, MRTX, LOPE, XLRN, AKTS, 9IFA, AYX, EVER, AYI, ADS, MDRX, ALNY, AME, IVZ, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AZO, BOH, BECN, BBY, BIG, BHC, BRO, BRKR, CBRE, CHRW, CPT, BXMT, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CIEN, CRUS, CTXS, TPR, CGNX, CMA, NNN, DVA, DKS, UFS, DCI, DOV, DRE, ETN, EME, EPR, EFX, EL, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, M, FITB, GPS, IT, GNTX, GPC, GGG, ASR, HRB, HALO, EHC, HELE, HPQ, HRC, HOLX, HUBB, IEX, IPG, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LKQ, LANC, LII, LGND, LNC, MAN, MSTR, MOH, NTAP, NYT, NXST, NDSN, NUE, ON, ORI, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PTC, PEGA, PKI, AVNT, PCH, PFG, STL, DGX, RBC, SIGI, SXT, SBNY, SBGI, SIRI, SKYW, SNA, JOE, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TEVA, TKR, TOL, GL, TTC, TRN, URI, X, UNM, VMI, VRNT, VNO, GHC, WCN, WTS, WCC, XRX, ZION, WU, ALGT, AIMC, TWO, CELH, CDNA, SSNC, PACB, SBRA, ARCO, RLJ, YNDX, AMCX, ACHC, POST, COOP, HTA, SRC, TMHC, SEAS, COTY, CDW, NWSA, OMF, BRX, ESNT, CHGG, PCTY, ZEN, NVRO, SYNH, ASND, GDDY, NSA, APLE, BLD, NTRA, PFGC, PSTG, LSXMA, MEDP, IRTC, ADNT, ZTO, HWM, ARGX, BHF, ZLAB, SFIX, BILI, INSP, EQH, SONO, VRT, PLAN, STNE, SWAV, FOX, GSX, WORK, TXG, CARR, Sold Out: AZRE, AON, TIF, APTV, TT, SSTI, JCI, CLVT, AMCR, NVCR, TXMD, HZNP, NVR, CCEP, WIX, CABO, JHG, EV, MRSN, ADT, EIDX, IMVT, SWTX, MYOV, RPRX, CNXC, ACIA, CGNT, CGNT, LILA, ITUB, COKE, LIVN, ESGR, NP, RDWR, CMPR, WTM, PRG, FIT, VRTU, BEAT, CSTM, BMCH, NGHC, TSE, CYBR, KRNT,

Investment company Handelsbanken Fonder AB Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Hyliion Holdings Corp, Pool Corp, sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc, Baidu Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q1, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1557 stocks with a total value of $17.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsbanken+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,854,845 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,220,335 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,244,757 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,723 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,107,602 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 333,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,767,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 129,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 430,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $237.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,244,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Livent Corp by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,880,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Pool Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 387,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,047,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 2839.42%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,452,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $34.75 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $43.61.