Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, HYLN, HSKA, PING, OZON, TX, QTRX, SC, ALTR, HLNE, CWH, ATKR, KURA, LOB, MCRB, RCKT, GWB, ATRA, CCS, 3XPA, EAF, AHCO, RPAY, EB, IHRT, HCAT, FREQ, SPT, REYN, MSGE, SLQT, DNB, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, OSH, XPER, AWR, ATRC, FBC, FDP, GIII, GES, DIN, MHO, MDP, ODP, PPC, PRA, PFS, ONTO, SBCF, MGNX, WW, WERN, FRHC, LEN.B, TTGT, LRN, WD5A, OMER, CDXS, SPSC, ZGNX, GRPN, IBTX, MATX,
- Added Positions: BABA, LTHM, DAR, POOL, ALB, JNJ, UNH, ABT, CLH, HD, AMRC, FIS, IPGP, NOVA, MRK, NVDA, AMZN, CMCSA, CCK, SCI, OLED, ZBH, MA, JD, EWBC, EGOV, AAPL, MTN, YETI, DT, ABC, MMS, HASI, VEEV, ASH, NDAQ, FSLR, ALLE, GTES, ADP, BIIB, GPK, LHCG, MSFT, XYL, PYPL, AOS, CL, NKE, PG, TMO, TYL, MWA, VIPS, FB, VERI, AQUA, IMAB, MMM, EGHT, ADBE, BLDP, CHD, CREE, EA, JPM, KMB, NSSC, PGR, PB, QCOM, VZ, WM, WSO, V, ERII, JKS, NBHC, ABBV, SFM, GH, ACN, AMD, AMT, AMAT, ADSK, ALV, BAC, BLK, CCL, CAT, CVCO, CSCO, C, KO, CCI, CMI, DHR, DE, EW, EMR, FDX, FHN, FISV, GE, GS, ITW, ICE, INTU, K, MDLZ, LPSN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MS, NTES, NFLX, PEP, PFE, LIN, ROL, CRM, SPG, SBUX, NLOK, TJX, TGT, TXN, UPS, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WWE, EBAY, CSIQ, WLDN, TMUS, MASI, CYRX, KDP, AVGO, FRC, NOW, TRUP, CFG, PLNT, SQ, GDS, ZYME, BHVN, PDD, NIO, MRNA, TME, PINS, ZM, UBER, IAA, CRNC, PTON, JOBS, PLD, HRTX, T, ABMD, AAP, HTH, AFL, A, APD, ALK, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, Y, UHAL, AFG, AIG, AMP, ADI, NLY, ABR, ACGL, ADM, BLL, BK, BDX, BXP, BSX, BMY, BLDR, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CME, CHH, CI, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CAG, CPRT, INGR, GLW, BAP, DHI, XRAY, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, LCII, EMN, EIX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXPE, NEE, FAST, F, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GPN, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, INCY, IFF, IP, ISRG, IRM, JBLU, KLAC, KEX, KNX, LH, LRCX, LEN, LBTYA, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, MCO, VTRS, NWL, NEM, NTRS, ORLY, ODFL, PNC, PCYG, PRGO, BKNG, PSA, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SMG, SEE, SGEN, SHW, LUV, TRV, STAA, SWK, STT, SYK, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UAL, USB, UNP, UDR, UHS, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, CMG, GTLS, LBTYK, AER, REED, DAL, IBKR, JAZZ, BX, DFS, LULU, VMW, MELI, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, DISCK, DMRC, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CBOE, FN, KKR, NXPI, RP, TAL, GM, FLT, SAVE, GWRS, ZG, FBHS, SPLK, PANW, LOOP, SSTK, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, PTCT, AGIO, RNG, NMIH, TNDM, AAL, ALLY, RARE, QTWO, TWOU, PAYC, WB, ANET, WMS, SYF, W, LBRDK, MOMO, NEWR, WK, NVTA, ETSY, TRU, Z, HPE, TEAM, BGNE, EDIT, NTLA, TWLO, TTD, COUP, YUMC, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, CLDR, APPN, ATUS, ROKU, SE, BAND, DNLI, PAGS, COLD, ZS, DBX, SPOT, IQ, SMAR, GSHD, HUYA, EPRT, ALLK, ELAN, FTCH, ARVN, KOD, REZI, TWST, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, FSLY, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ADPT, BBIO, NET, DDOG, XP, ONEM, PPD, DADA, VRM,
- Reduced Positions: PLUG, DQ, TPIC, BIDU, BAX, ORA, ENPH, WIFI, TREX, ANSS, GLUU, TDOC, AKAM, REGI, ATHM, EDU, AXP, MTZ, SIVB, TSM, BE, CLNY, LLY, NUAN, WAL, SRPT, AMGN, AXON, TER, IAC, BFAM, FGEN, ALRM, RDFN, ATVI, EXAS, GILD, MSA, MSI, TEL, CHTR, PFPT, SEDG, RUN, DOX, ARNA, TCOM, FICO, INTC, AKO.B, OPRX, PODD, MRTX, LOPE, XLRN, AKTS, 9IFA, AYX, EVER, AYI, ADS, MDRX, ALNY, AME, IVZ, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AZO, BOH, BECN, BBY, BIG, BHC, BRO, BRKR, CBRE, CHRW, CPT, BXMT, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CIEN, CRUS, CTXS, TPR, CGNX, CMA, NNN, DVA, DKS, UFS, DCI, DOV, DRE, ETN, EME, EPR, EFX, EL, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, M, FITB, GPS, IT, GNTX, GPC, GGG, ASR, HRB, HALO, EHC, HELE, HPQ, HRC, HOLX, HUBB, IEX, IPG, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LKQ, LANC, LII, LGND, LNC, MAN, MSTR, MOH, NTAP, NYT, NXST, NDSN, NUE, ON, ORI, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PTC, PEGA, PKI, AVNT, PCH, PFG, STL, DGX, RBC, SIGI, SXT, SBNY, SBGI, SIRI, SKYW, SNA, JOE, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TEVA, TKR, TOL, GL, TTC, TRN, URI, X, UNM, VMI, VRNT, VNO, GHC, WCN, WTS, WCC, XRX, ZION, WU, ALGT, AIMC, TWO, CELH, CDNA, SSNC, PACB, SBRA, ARCO, RLJ, YNDX, AMCX, ACHC, POST, COOP, HTA, SRC, TMHC, SEAS, COTY, CDW, NWSA, OMF, BRX, ESNT, CHGG, PCTY, ZEN, NVRO, SYNH, ASND, GDDY, NSA, APLE, BLD, NTRA, PFGC, PSTG, LSXMA, MEDP, IRTC, ADNT, ZTO, HWM, ARGX, BHF, ZLAB, SFIX, BILI, INSP, EQH, SONO, VRT, PLAN, STNE, SWAV, FOX, GSX, WORK, TXG, CARR,
- Sold Out: AZRE, AON, TIF, APTV, TT, SSTI, JCI, CLVT, AMCR, NVCR, TXMD, HZNP, NVR, CCEP, WIX, CABO, JHG, EV, MRSN, ADT, EIDX, IMVT, SWTX, MYOV, RPRX, CNXC, ACIA, CGNT, CGNT, LILA, ITUB, COKE, LIVN, ESGR, NP, RDWR, CMPR, WTM, PRG, FIT, VRTU, BEAT, CSTM, BMCH, NGHC, TSE, CYBR, KRNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,854,845 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,220,335 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,244,757 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,723 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,107,602 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 333,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,767,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heska Corp (HSKA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 129,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 430,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $237.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,244,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Livent Corp by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,880,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Pool Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 387,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,047,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 2839.42%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,452,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.Sold Out: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $34.75 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $43.61.
