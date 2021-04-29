Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Handelsbanken Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Livent Corp, Hyliion Holdings Corp, Pool Corp, sells Plug Power Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc, Baidu Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q1, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1557 stocks with a total value of $17.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsbanken+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,854,845 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,220,335 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,244,757 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,723 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  5. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,107,602 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 333,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,767,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heska Corp (HSKA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 129,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 430,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $237.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,244,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Livent Corp by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,880,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Pool Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 387,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,047,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 2839.42%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,452,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $34.75 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $43.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Handelsbanken Fonder AB. Also check out:

1. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Handelsbanken Fonder AB keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider