Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Investment company Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,690 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,295 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,147 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,930 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 58,319 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.404700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.953000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.