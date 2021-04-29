Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/procyon+private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,690 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,295 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,147 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,930 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 58,319 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.404700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.953000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider