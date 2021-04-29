Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PLTR, LDUR, PFF, TMX, DISCA, NATR, DLB, ARKK, HNGR, AYI, VBK, XLI, GXC, AVGO, PPG, BYND, TWOU, ESS, AMP, MMM,
- Added Positions: SPY, WMT, IJR, IVE, IEFA, TIP, MSFT, BOND, VXF, VTI, MS, FDX, VCIT, VEA, SHY, DIS, XOM, PG, VB, MUB, NEE, VZ, INTC, VWO, SCHO, WHR, PYPL, MRK, MDLZ, HD, FLRN, DLN, JNJ, TOTL, AGG, CAT, BAH, DE, IGSB, BAC, CSX, TFI, TTD, SQ, APD, NVTA, MDT, PEP, UNH, QCOM, PZA, IWM, IWF, CME, CMCSA, STZ, COST, TSCO, MASI, BLK, BBY, IWD, INUV, SHYG, CRM, NFLX, AMGN, SCI, SPGI, SCHF, ADBE, SCHE, ATVI, TMO, MA, ULTA, ABBV, ACN, DHR, Z, FDS, CERS, TXN, TRV, MCN, LQD, MDY, GVI, ITOT, HIO,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, NRG, GOVT, GOOGL, LOW, MGC, MGV, DG, TSLA, FB, V, TECH, GE, AEP, MINT, EEM, BA, BRK.B, ARMK, TRMB, EFA, GS, NVST, CVX, ACWX, BR, MO, IWR, TSM, SO, IVW, MORN, KO, AMT, BURL, QQQ, CSCO, GOOG, CMG, UPS, MANH, TGT, FRC, EQIX, T, SHM, BLKB, CVS, CNC, CLX, DUK, SBUX, FLO, IT, HXL, LSTR, NDSN, SIGI, XLE, IWN, VBR, XBI, GPN, ABT, AMG, BMY, CCL, ED, PAYC, MMC, MCD, VMW, NKE, IWB, PFE, IVV, SCHC, BDX, SPDW, AXP, TRCH, PSX,
- Sold Out: SVW, BABA, ROK, BIO, FLIR, STIP, UMPQ, PBCT, AMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,690 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,295 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,147 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,930 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 58,319 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.404700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.953000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94.Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.
