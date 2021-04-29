AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of bbb of National Security Fire and Casualty Company (NSFC). AM Best also has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of bbb of NSFCs affiliated life/health insurer, National Security Insurance Company (NSIC). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of bbb- of NSFCs wholly owned subsidiary, Omega One Insurance Company, Inc. (Omega). Concurrently, AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of bb of The National Security Group, Inc. (Wilmington, DE) [NASDAQ: NSEC], the parent holding company. All companies are domiciled in Elba, AL, unless otherwise specified.



The ratings of NSFC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The outlooks of NSFC have been revised to negative from stable to reflect pressure on its balance sheet after experiencing significant capital declines driven by catastrophic weather-related losses. Although the negative impact on surplus was offset largely through the issuance of an intercompany surplus note, AM Best is concerned that NSFCs quality of capital would continue to diminish if there were a need to replenish capital following another active catastrophe year. NSFCs limited business profile is driven by its geographic concentration in southeastern states exposing results to future weather-related events. Rating pressure may result on the groups ERM assessment if it fails to execute on specific risk management-related corrective actions including transitioning away from certain catastrophe-prone locations and implementing rate actions in states where it writes business. Negative rating pressure also may occur if operating results fall short of managements expectations, or if volatility from catastrophe activity results in further outsized losses, or from a significant deterioration in capital strength.



The ratings of NSIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The outlooks of NSIC have been revised to negative from stable following the significant decline in surplus in 2020 as a result of lending capital via a surplus note to its affiliated property/casualty company, NSFC, which experienced an increase in frequency and severity of catastrophe losses.



The ratings of Omega reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The outlooks of Omega have been revised to negative from stable driven by a recent loss of surplus, with Omegas ability to absorb future net losses becoming more limited as it reinsures $1 million of its parents net catastrophe retention.



This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Bests website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Bests %3Cb%3ERecent+Rating+Activity%3C%2Fb%3Eweb page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please viewGuide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Bests Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases%3C%2Fb%3E.



AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.ambest.com%3C%2Fb%3E.



Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005731/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)