Zapp's® Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with the Perfect Ten Sweepstakes!





Zapps is excited to celebrate its first ten-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.s family of snack food brands. Leveraging Utzs unique distribution system, Zapps has been able to reach significantly more brand fans. And with Utzs Kitchen Specialists, Zapps has continued to innovate and bring exciting new flavors to market. Over the past year alone, these efforts have made Zapps the fastest growing potato chip brand in convenience stores,1 according to IRI.





Trym all! Zapps New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips flavors! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.





To build on the excitement, through May 8, 2021, visit the Zapp%27s+Store and receive 10% off any Zapps brand product or gear. And, enter the Zapp%26rsquo%3Bs%26reg%3B+Perfect+10+Sweepstakes to win one of ten (10) Zapps Brand prize kits, complete with the Zapps gear and best sellers sack! No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on May 9, 2021. View official rules at Sweepstakes+Terms+%26amp%3B+Conditions. Void where prohibited.









With daringly different flavors, Zapps has a unique New Orleans style all its own. From universal fan-favorite Voodoo to recent triumph Evil Eye, Zapps Kettle Style Potato Chips offer a conundrum of exciting flavors which lives up to the sights, sounds and soul of New Orleans.









Founded in 1985 by Ron Zappe, Zapps New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips include a range of convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes as well as exciting flavors including Cajun Dill Gator-Tators, Spicy Cajun Crawtators, Hotter N Hot Jalapeno, Mesquite Bar-B-Que and a whole lot more Yeah, theyll tickle your taste-buds and keepm dancing like youre at Mardis Gras!









Zapps fans have spoken and theyve made us the fastest growing potato chip brand in convenience stores in the past year! said Wendy Groover, Senior Director, Craft Brands Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc. And theres even more to celebrate with Zapps Perfect Ten Sweepstakes, Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!









Zapps New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: Zapp%27s+Store. And join the conversation about Zapps on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter using @Zappschips, and tell us which is your favorite Zapps potato chip!









#Zappschips









(1) IRI, C-Store 52 weeks ending April 18, 2021.









About Utz Brands, Inc.









Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapps, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.









After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utzs products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.





