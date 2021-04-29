Sensata Technologies Wins Business with Leading Electric Truck OEM to Provide Power Distribution Units for DC Fast Charging





Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers, has secured a new business contract with a leading truck OEM to provide its Power Distribution Units for DC fast charging of electric trucks. The total value of the award is 15M USD across a five-year period.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005759/en/

Sensata Technologies new Power Distribution Unit provides safe and reliable control and protection for DC fast charging of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. (Graphic: Business Wire)





Sensatas Power Distribution Units are optimized for heavy vehicle electrified powertrains operating up to 850V and feature leading contactor, fuse and control unit technologies from its expert Gigavac and Lithium Balance product brands in addition to a compact, actively cooled design to enable 500A (and higher) for charging.









A major manufacturer of electric long-haul trucks needed a solution to provide safe and reliable control and protection for DC fast charging of its next generation truck. This solution is critical to electric vehicle (EV) safety and equipment lifetime protecting the vehicle operator as well as the batteries, often the most expensive components on an EV. This Power Distribution Unit (PDU) safely disconnects power from the battery system in the event of a short circuit, which can occur from a variety of scenarios such as a vehicle being hit by another while charging, or a defect in the charging cable.









To ensure electrical safety while charging the vehicle, it is critical that the high voltage contactor and fuse be paired properly for complete fault coverage in all operating conditions. To solve this challenge, Sensatas Power Distribution Unit utilizes in-house GigaFuse technology with pyrotechnic capabilities to provide fast triggering in the event of a short-circuit, effectively paired with the appropriate Gigavac contactor. The PDU not only includes fuse and switch technology from Sensatas Gigavac product brand; it also features Lithium Balances controller technology with embedded software capabilities for high voltage inter-lock (HVIL), contactor control, and communication of current, temperature and voltage.









Explaining the potential impact of the new business, Nick Moelders, Vice President, Electrification atSensata Technologiessaid, We expect the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2030, and the acquisition of Battery Management System capabilities in combination with our contactors enables us to provide this new solution which opens a Serviceable Available Market (SAM) upwards of $1.3B for Sensata across all types of PDUs in electric trucks and buses









Commenting on the recent opportunity, Nick adds, This strategic win demonstrates the success of our combined technology portfolios from recent acquisitions like Gigavac and Lithium Balance and how this allows us to provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers as they commit to electrifying their fleets.









There are inherent challenges in designing this type of solution, namely around current levels, temperature, space constraints and cyber security. Components must meet current carry and temperature requirements by incorporating a cooling system into the design. In addition, the control board needs to adhere to AUTOSAR standards.









Sensatas experts across electrical and mechanical engineering and software development came together and worked closely with the customer to develop a comprehensive solution. Utilizing experience in controls and technological know-how from recently acquired Lithium Balance, the team developed a custom control board for specific use in electrification applications. Sensatas unique position to design and manufacture all the safety-critical components of the solution like contactors, fuses, control boards and software in-house helped secure the win.









To learn more about Sensatas Power Distribution Unit for DC fast charging, %3Cb%3Econtact+us%3C%2Fb%3E.









About Sensata Technologies





Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensatas solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensatas website at www.sensata.com.









Safe Harbor Statement





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated financial results and liquidity. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this press release or in any other public statements that address operating performance, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Future operating results will be based on various factors, including actual industry production volumes, the impact of COVID-19 on the Companys business and the global economy, commodity prices, the impact of restructuring actions and the Company's success in implementing its operating strategy. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify them to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005759/en/