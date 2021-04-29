ORBCOMM Wins 2021 Ragan Communications Employee Engagement Award

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its newly designed employee intranet, Pulse, has received an Honorable Mention in the category of Employee Engagement Intranet for Ragan Communications 2021 Employee Communications Awards. Ragans award winners represent organizations that know the value of internal communications and provide a workplace that champions its employees, cultivates a culture that thrives off diverse ideas and backgrounds and supports professional growth, well-being and more.



ORBCOMM redesigned the new Pulse intranet to create a central, comprehensive source of Company information for its more than 700 employees around the world, while improving the sites usability, adding enhanced features and enabling access anytime, anywhere and on any device using a state-of-the-art SharePoint platform. In collaboration with Dell Technologies, ORBCOMM developed an intranet that is dynamic, searchable, content-rich and user-friendly, while aligning its modern design with the corporate brand. From extensive information about employee benefits, health and wellness programs and ORBCOMM University internal employee training to a comprehensive IoT product portal, interactive staff directory and the latest Company news and events, Pulse is a one-stop-shop providing easy access to everything ORBCOMM employees need to know. ORBCOMM has continued to make enhancements to Pulse to ensure it evolves to meet the Companys needs and keep employees informed and engaged, especially throughout the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an honor for ORBCOMMs new intranet to be recognized by Ragan Communications with an Honorable Mention Award for Employee Engagement, which demonstrates our commitment to building a positive and collaborative corporate culture for our global employees, said Chris Le Brun, ORBCOMMs Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. Dell Technologies was integral in helping the ORBCOMM team develop a valuable and intuitive resource to share information and ensure our employees stay connected.

ORBCOMM wanted to create an intranet platform that would facilitate communications across its organization and provide a personalized user experience that keeps employees connected and informed, regardless of their location, said Jeff Mack, Services Account Executive for Dell Technologies. Working closely with the ORBCOMM project and leadership teams, we developed a modern intranet and collaboration portal where ORBCOMM employees can work together globally.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

For more than 50 years, the Chicago-based media company has been delivering trusted news and information for communications, PR and HR pros via its conferences, webinars, training, awards and membership divisions. Its daily news sitesPR Daily, Ragan.com and Workplace Wellnessare read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives.

