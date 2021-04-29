Houston Wire & Cable Company Postpones 2021 Annual Meeting in Light of Pending Acquisition by OmniCable

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company ( HWCC) ( HWCC, Financial) has postponed its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in light of its proposed merger with a subsidiary of Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of March 24, 2021, among OmniCable, its subsidiary and HWCC.



The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was to have been held on May 25, 2021, but because the HWCC Board of Directors anticipates that the merger transaction will close in the second quarter of 2021, the Board determined that the Annual Meeting should be postponed. A postponed Annual Meeting will be held (and the meeting date, record date and related dates for stockholder proposals announced) later in 2021 if the merger is not consummated.

About HWCC

With 45 years experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of wire and cable and fastener products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

