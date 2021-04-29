Logo
Cultural Icons tWitch And Allison Boss To Partner With DSG, DICK's Sporting Goods' Family Athleisure Brand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The celebrity dance couple are the first long-term ambassadors for the brand

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Dance Day, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced a partnership with Stephen 'tWitch' and Allison Boss for its family athleisure brand, DSG. To kick off the partnership, the celebrity dance couple choreographed a TikTok dance challenge set to Young MC's Bust A Move to celebrate International Dance Day.

"DSG is a brand that's inclusive, diverse and gives back to kids in need, which are values we deeply believe in as a family," said tWitch and Allison Boss. "DSG is built for every member of the family so it was a natural fit for us and there couldn't be a more fun way to kick things off than by 'busting a move!'"

DSG is a brand with a purpose. For every DSG item purchased, 1% of the purchase price is donated to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program to help save youth sports.

Exclusively sold at DICK'S stores nationwide and on dicks.com, DSG apparel and athletic equipment are designed to make movement accessible for every athlete and every family. The line includes a variety of men's and women's apparel (men's S-3XL, women's XS-3XL) including leggings, tanks, bras, performance tees and sweatshirts/pants ranging in price from $15 to $40. DSG also offers an expansive assortment of apparel and athletic clothing and sports equipment for kids (XXS-XL).

"Stephen and Allison embody everything DSG is all about," said Ed Plummer, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Just like DSG, they both actively live life to its fullest and support inclusivity for all athletes, no matter their size, skill, age or budget. We're excited to partner with the Bosses and look forward to all of the fun things we have planned together."

For more information, please visit dicks.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Category: Company

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods) (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultural-icons-twitch-and-allison-boss-to-partner-with-dsg-dicks-sporting-goods-family-athleisure-brand-301280412.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

