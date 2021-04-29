First National Bank Promotes Its Director of Digital Channels and Payments

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has promoted Scott Mizerak to Senior Vice President, Director of Digital Channels and Payments, emphasizing the Company's commitment to innovation and the continued enhancement of its delivery channels.

Mizerak plays a key role in the development and execution of FNB's digital strategy, ensuring a consistent implementation across all lines of business. He leads the Digital Channels and Payments product management team, which is responsible for identifying, building and optimizing FNB's innovative solutions to meet customer demands, enhance the Bank's competitive market position and drive profitability.

Reporting to FNB's Chief Digital Officer, Samuel Kirsch, Mizerak has been engaged in advancing Clicks-to-Bricks, FNB's multi-channel approach to the banking experience. Clicks-to-Bricks is meant to provide customers with consistency and convenience by seamlessly integrating the mobile, online and in-branch channels.

"Sam and Scott have assembled a terrific team that is instrumental in driving our digital strategy forward," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Leveraging their expertise, we continue to evolve our online and mobile platforms to make it more convenient for customers to purchase products and services at FNB, with planned upgrades including the integration of our Solutions Center e-Store into our mobile app and a universal online application. As digital adoption accelerates, these investments in our leading-edge solutions give us a competitive advantage."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Mizerak joined FNB in 2013 as Manager of Digital Channels and Payments. Previously, he was a Digital Product Manager with PNC and served in various roles in wealth management, consumer and private banking at BNY Mellon. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications with a focus in advertising from Pennsylvania State University.





About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-bank-promotes-its-director-of-digital-channels-and-payments-301280405.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation