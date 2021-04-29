Logo
iQSTEL (IQST) CEO Joins Revolt Token (RVLT) Advisory Board To Back Alternet Systems (ALYI) Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST) today announced that iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias has joined the advisory board for Revolt Token (RVLT).

iQSTEL is also working to develop a long-range battery solution for ALYIs electric motorcycle program

RevoltTOKEN recently introduced the cryptocurrency, Revolt Token (RVLT), dedicated to backing Alternet System's (USOTC: ALYI) Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem. Revolt Tokens can be purchased now directly from the company and will soon be available to trade on an exchange like Coinbase (COIN).

ALYI has initiated its EV Ecosystem with the introduction of an electric motorcycle. iQSTEL has engaged with ALYI to build an IoT EV systems management package for ALYI's electric motorcycle program. iQSTEL is also working to develop a long-range battery solution for ALYI's electric motorcycle program.

See Video Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvL3Ij3bnGo

Leandro Iglesias is the Founder and CEO of iQSTEL, Inc. Mr. Iglesias is committed to iQSTEL's continued growth into a NASDAQ listed company. Mr. Iglesisas founded Etelix (iQSTEL subsidiary) in 2008 drawing on his extensive experience as the International Business Manager at CANTV/Movilnet, a subsidiary of Verizon and the largest telecommunications services provider in Venezuela. Prior to his role at CANTV/Movilnet, Mr. Iglesias was an Executive Vice President at American Internet Communications (August 1998 December 2002) responsible for the Latin America marketing division. Over a career in the telecommunications industry spanning more than 20 years, Leandro Iglesias has gained expertise with international long-distance traffic, submarine cables, satellite communications, and international roaming services. He is an Electronics Engineer graduate from Universidad Simon Bolivar and graduated from the Management Program at IESA Business School. He also holds an MBA from Universidad Nororiental Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho.

Learn more about Leandro Iglesias on Linkedin:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/leandro-jose-iglesias-20940818/

Learn more about ALYI's overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Strategy.

Find out how to participate in ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Strategy through the purchase of a dedicated cryptocurrency, Revolt Token (RVLT) on the RevoltTOKEN website: www.RevoltToken.com

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907
IR Email: [email protected]
www.iqstel.com

iQSTEL logo (PRNewsfoto/iQSTEL, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqstel-iqst-ceo-joins-revolt-token-rvlt-advisory-board-to-back-alternet-systems-alyi-electric-vehicle-ecosystem-301280417.html

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.

