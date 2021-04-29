Logo
4 Ways to Give Grads a Proper Financial Head Start from MyBankTracker

Apr 29, 2021
Giving the right financial gift can provide long-term benefits

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one million students will graduate from college this year and that number skyrockets if you add in high school seniors. MyBankTracker.com created a gift-giving list that grads will be throwing their caps in the air for that also makes good financial sense. Here are Four Alternative College Graduation Financial Gifts Every 20-Something Needs:

1. Contribute to a starter emergency fund
College graduates are likely to be entering the real world with plenty of student loan debt as they start their careers and secure a source of income. An emergency fund can offer a small safety net in case anything doesn't go as expected -- it could keep them from racking up even more debt.

Tip: Steer your grad toward an online savings account; they tend to charge fewer fees and pay higher interest rates.

2. Gift a CD ladder for long-term savings
Grads want to save for things like their first car. Setting them up with a CD ladder makes it easy for them to keep earning interest until they need to use the money. The longer the term, the higher the interest rate; after the maturity date, they can cash it out with interest earned.

Tip: Consider staying on as a joint accountholder to keep an eye on how the money is used.

3. Kick-start a Roth IRA
Help start a Roth IRA for the grad's future nest egg. Since these retirement accounts are funded with after-tax dollars, withdrawals are tax-free. Even if the college grad doesn't max it out in the earlier years, you're helping to build momentum for retirement savings.

Tip: If young graduates aren't keen on managing a retirement portfolio yet, steer them towards a robo-advisor that can simplify the process.

4. Gift individual stocks, mutual funds and bonds
Teach them how to invest by gifting individual stock shares or cash for mutual funds or bonds. Not only are you giving a gift, but you're helping them build wealth. There are sites where you can choose individual shares or ones that allow you to purchase stocks and bonds to transfer directly into the grad's online account.

Tip: If you give more than $15,000 to someone in a year, you need to file a gift tax return (IRS Form 709), but, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll owe any gift tax.

About MyBankTracker
MyBankTracker is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MyBankTracker is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

MyBankTracker is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.

