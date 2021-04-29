5 Banks Boosting Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Banks Boosting Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada makes the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The following banks have grown their earnings per share over the past five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of April 29, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada's (

RY, Financial) earnings per share have climbed 4.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 17.32% margin of safety at $92.59 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 14.32. The share price has been as high as $95.14 and as low as $57.11 in the last year; it is currently 2.68% below its 52-week high and 62.13% above its 52-week low.

The bank has a market cap of $132 billion.

f6fa10cc93bf2e88a71bece41b8737d3.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.05% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The earnings per share of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (

TD, Financial) have grown 24.81% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 28.65% margin of safety at $69.27 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 24.81. The share price has been as high as $84.7 and as low as $35.65 in the last year; it is currently 18.22% below its 52-week high and 94.31% above its 52-week low.

11b9c630c32ad6d97926d7195cbe21f6.png

The bank has a market cap of $120.33 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.03% and Grantham with 0.03%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp.'s (

USB, Financial) earnings per share have risen 14.78% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 6.56% margin of safety at $56.15 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $14.78. The share price has been as high as $58.45 and as low as $28.36 in the last year; it is currently 3.93% below its 52-week high and 98.03% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. financial services company has a market cap of $84.07 billion and an enterprise value of $78.96 billion.

b18eb519cf44fd1f35ea56bafa22e3a2.png

With an 8.70% stake,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12%, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.96% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66%.

Bank of Montreal

The earnings per share of Bank of Montreal (

BMO, Financial) have increased 4.10% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 5.57% margin of safety at $91.09 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.88. The share price has been as high as $92.22 and as low as $43.26 in the last year; it is currently 1.23% below its 52-week high and 110.56% above its 52-week low.

85190fa8d2384e8b6caae0a9ace33c70.png

The bank has a market cap of $58.94 billion and an enterprise value of $22.64 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.09% of outstanding shares.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group's (

SIVB, Financial) earnings per share have climbed 33.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 9.74% margin of safety at $14.46 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 20.67. The share price has been as high as $16.91 and as low as $6.98 in the last year; it is currently 14.49% below its 52-week high and 107.02% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity and venture capital firms, has a market cap of $28.01 billion and an enterprise value of $12.244 billion.

cb076c5c55703e76fbfd2b212cd31242.png

With a 1.36% stake,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60% and Pioneer Investments with 0.49%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.