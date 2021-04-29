5 Real Estate Companies Outperforming the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned real estate companies have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through April 29.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Inc. ( SPG, Financial) has a market cap of $37.96 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 80.28% over the past year.

As of Thursday, the share price was 144.76% above the 52-week low and 5.14% below the 52-week high.

The real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 48.1% and return on assets of 3.35% are outperforming 69% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

CoStar Group

With a market cap of $36.01 billion, CoStar Group Inc. ( CSGP, Financial) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.16% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the share price was 70.85% above the 52-week low and 4.17% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.98% and return on assets of 3.95% are outperforming 56% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.23.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.70%, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.45% and Baillie Gifford & Co. with 1.21%.

Welltower

Welltower Inc. ( WELL, Financial) has a market cap of $31.58 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 26.18% over the past year.

As of Thursday, the price was 109.62% above the 52-week low and 1.61% below the 52-week high.

The REIT has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.13% and return on assets of 2.98% are underperforming 67% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.11.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.21% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)' Glenview Capital with 0.07%.

Weyerhaeuser

With a market cap of $28.33 billion, Weyerhaeuser Co. ( WY, Financial) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 50.59% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the price was 135.70% above the 52-week low and 4.91% below the 52-week high.

The REIT has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.55% and return on assets of 4.83% are outperforming 83% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.09.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.92% of outstanding shares followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 1.25% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88%.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group Inc. ( CBRE, Financial) has a market cap of $27.45 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 55.11% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the price was 147.08% above the 52-week low and 1.47% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides real estate services, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.66% and return on assets of 4.59% are outperforming 71% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.46.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Baillie Gifford with 3.32% of outstanding shares, followed by ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.05%, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.95% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.