WISeKey's WIShelter App Includes a Vaccination Digital Certificate and Secure QRCode to Store Vaccine Certificates and Provide Access Control

WISeKeys WIShelter App Includes a Vaccination Digital Certificate and Secure QRCode to Store Vaccine Certificates and Provide Access Control

To download the app visit: https://wiseid.com/wiseid-apps/wishelter/

Geneva April 29, 2021 WISeKey International Holding (WISeKey, SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it has integrated a trusted vaccination certificate verification process into its WIShelter SafePass which ensures users privacy, security and safety. The WIShelter SafePass app provides proof of vaccination (by scanning the paper vaccination certificate, adding the digital identity of the person vaccinated, and creating a secure QRCode that can be used to prove that the person is vaccinated) and access control to facilities (airports, concert halls, etc.)

WIShelter app acts as digital health record on a smartphone. With the WIShelter app, users can control their vaccination process and at the same time keep their data safe. The WIShelter app will integrate forthcoming Digital Vaccination Passports to be issued to the EU citizens and other countries in June. Using the Digital Vaccination Passport, EU citizens can prove that they have been vaccinated, recovered, or show COVID-19 test results.

WIShelter, a totally complementary tool, uses WISeKeys encryption technology to store peoples most important health documents. All health details are encrypted and linked to the users identity, represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting these data is important to protect users confidential information and ensuring that are staying up-to-date with their health credentials, and are in compliance with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens personal data. WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG.



The wide distribution and quick vaccination of the worlds population will help contain the spread of novel coronavirus and recovery of the global economy in 2021. The use of digital certification technologies such as the one provided by WISeKey ensures that the right digital technologies are being harnessed to support the public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide, including population surveillance, case identification, contact tracing and evaluation of interventions on the basis of mobility data and communication with the public.

WIShelter includes WISeID, a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative hands-free secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

The WIShelter SafePass suite was built by leaders in the clinical and technical field and allows for scalability and flexibility. It enables users to identify clinical COVID biomarkers, contact tracing, diagnostics, and triage for vaccine access, whilst keeping security at its core.



Using their digital identity secured by WISeKey, users will be able to geo-localize other certified users and stablish secure communications. If needed, the app allows users to prove to local authorities that they are respecting the stay-at-home recommendations. To ensure the data privacy, each users Personal Identifiable Information is kept encrypted and never disclosed without their consent.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping todays Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKeys Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

