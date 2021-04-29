Logo
Hyundai "Questions Everything" in Marketing Campaign for the All-New 2022 Tucson

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling, Becky G., Kawhi Leonard, Giada De Laurentiis, and Nate Berkus Ask Life's Most Perplexing Questions

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asking questions is at the heart of making things great, and Hyundai is tapping into this mindset for its creative marketing campaign for the all-new 2022 Tucson.

Asking questions is at the heart of making things great, and Hyundai is tapping into this mindset for its creative marketing campaign for the all-new 2022 Tucson.

So, what is this press release about?
It's announcing a fully integrated marketing campaign, including a celebrity-filled TV commercial and innovative social media and digital executions, that shows how Hyundai asked all the right questions in making the bold changes that inspired the all-new 2022 Tucson.

Why "Question Everything"?
"Questions are the key to making things great and we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the all-new 2022 Tucson," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We used that as the creative hook in our campaign and had fun with our celebrity partners by asking some of life's most thought-provoking questions. This is our most innovative and technologically advanced Tucson ever. The all-new Tucson will define our brand for the future. We are supporting it with one of our most creative and expansive marketing campaigns we've ever executed."

Potentially the most important question: Which celebrities did Hyundai choose?
Some of America's favorite celebrities in entertainment, comedy, music, sports, cooking, and design were enlisted to star in Hyundai's new ad. In the 60-second comedic spot, "Question Everything," actor, producer, and director Jason Bateman; actress, writer, producer, and director Mindy Kaling; global superstar and actress Becky G.; basketball star Kawhi Leonard; chef, Emmy award-winning TV host, author, and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis; and celebrity designer, author, producer and television personality Nate Berkus ask some of life's most unusual and burning questions, which culminate with Hyundai designers asking themselves the questions that led to Tucson redefining its segment. Additionally, there will be three 30-second feature-focused spots.

Next logical question: Where can I see the ad?
Watch it now on Hyundai's YouTube channel | "Question Everything": https://youtu.be/XI3-fJlmnoM

The commercial will air during some of the most high-profile programming, including the NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship, on various streaming services and in major broadcast network and cable programming. There is also a unique integration with The Masked Singer on FOX.

A behind-the-scenes video can be seen at https://youtu.be/DEw8yBI63aw.

It is 2021are there any social media extensions beyond the TV spot?
Indeed, the campaign continues across multiple social media platforms with custom content and GIFs featuring the celebrities, along with a "Question Everything" TikTok challenge. The celebrities will also be engaging their followers on what they question most, and influencer and creator partnerships will showcase how the Tucson inspires bold change.

Where else might this campaign appear?
The media blitz will find Hyundai posing vexing Tucson-centric questions on posters and billboards, in email marketing, on Hyundai's website, at dealerships, on radio and across a variety of other digital media buys.

Who was the creative team behind this campaign?
The TV spot was directed by well-known commercial director Bryan Buckley, who has directed previous Hyundai ads, including the popular 2020 Super Bowl ad, "Smaht Pahk."

The "Question Everything" campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assuranceour promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-questions-everything-in-marketing-campaign-for-the-all-new-2022-tucson-301280427.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

