Puerto Rico-based Popular Inc. ( BPOP, Financial) ended 2020 on a high note with record net income, due to higher net interest income and good expense controls. Popular had signaled for quite some time that, if the CECL requirements were relaxed, surplus capital could be redeployed for stock buybacks and dividends, both of which have been put into play.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.