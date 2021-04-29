Bernard Horn Comments on Kia

South Korean automaker, Kia Motors (XKRX:000270), soared on speculation of a Kia -Apple cooperation to produce a new electric vehicle (EV); the news was quickly dispelled by Apple. However, the stock was resilient, up more than 25%, as Kia reported record quarterly operating profit on the back of higher total vehicle sales, a new slate of SUV models and a dedicated platform of EV offerings.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.