Bernard Horn Comments on Cineworld

Cineworld ( LSE:CINE, Financial) released fourth quarter 2020 earnings; in conjunction with the results, the theater operator announced a deal with Warner Brothers for an exclusive 45-day movie theater window for new releases. Cineworld also secured additional liquidity in the form of $200 million in convertible bonds, while they await a $200 million tax refund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. U.S. theaters will re-open with limited capacity in early April, followed by the U.K. in mid-May, with a slate of 2021/2022 blockbusters expected to draw in moviegoers.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.