Bernard Horn Comments on Weichai Power

Weichai Power (HKSE:02338, Financial), the Chinese engine/gearbox manufacturer for heavy vehicles, rose more than 22% as heavy truck sales hit another record high in January 2021. Shareholders also approved a proposed capital raise to invest in hydrogen fuel cells, high-end China 6 engines, large diameter industrial engines, and hydraulic powertrains. In keeping with the clean energy trend, Weichai signed a deal to acquire a 19.9% stake in Canadian-firm Ballard Powers System Inc.
From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund first-quarter 2021 letter.