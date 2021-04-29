Bernard Horn Comments on Babcock International

Also check out:
Among sector detractors, U.K.-based Babcock International (LSE:BAB, Financial) declined after providing a trading update indicating inability to fulfill all the outstanding contracts, as continued lockdowns and social distancing have slowed progress. The company also expects a short-term negative impact on the balance sheet and income statement, as new management (CEO and CFO) evaluates contract profitability.
From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.