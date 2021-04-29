Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Seagen Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tiffany

New Purchases: SGEN, ARRY, VTRS, COGT, EAR, RVMD, CTMX, JNCE, ZLAB, DBX, HARP, BCEL, NLTX, ZNTL, RLAY, KYMR, OLMA, EPIX, ARW, VER, TRIL, BLNK, MFG, SMFG, RDS.A, LIN, PKI, MUFG, GRMN, DEO, DAR, CRIS,

SGEN, ARRY, VTRS, COGT, EAR, RVMD, CTMX, JNCE, ZLAB, DBX, HARP, BCEL, NLTX, ZNTL, RLAY, KYMR, OLMA, EPIX, ARW, VER, TRIL, BLNK, MFG, SMFG, RDS.A, LIN, PKI, MUFG, GRMN, DEO, DAR, CRIS, Added Positions: BP, BBVA, GSK, MDT, NVO, WBK, BBL, TEL,

BP, BBVA, GSK, MDT, NVO, WBK, BBL, TEL, Reduced Positions: EDU, VRNS, APH, ETN, TT, EQNR, TEF, TM, VOD, AKER, APTV, NVCR, ADCT,

EDU, VRNS, APH, ETN, TT, EQNR, TEF, TM, VOD, AKER, APTV, NVCR, ADCT, Sold Out: SGT, TIF, OSB, QEP, ACIA, EV, RESI, EIDX, EIGI, CXO, VIA, FBM, CBMG, UROV, LUMN, CRSP, 50AA, BHP,

Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Eargo Inc, sells Seagen Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tiffany, Varonis Systems Inc, Norbord Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q1, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 792 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,593 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,213,399 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 175,019 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,324,205 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,656,621 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 512,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 320,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 256,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BP PLC by 134.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 224,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 148,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 21,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 17 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 32 shares as of 2021-03-31.