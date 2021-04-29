Logo
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Seagen Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Eargo Inc, sells Seagen Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tiffany, Varonis Systems Inc, Norbord Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q1, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 792 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,593 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,213,399 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 175,019 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,324,205 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,656,621 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 512,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 320,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 256,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eargo Inc (EAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BP PLC by 134.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 224,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 148,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 21,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 17 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 32 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. Also check out:

