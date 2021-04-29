Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: BA, NVDA, ABNB, PSX, DKNG,

Investment company Sitrin Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Airbnb Inc, Phillips 66, DraftKings Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sitrin Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sitrin Capital Management LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,108 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 26,933 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,378 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Visa Inc (V) - 34,216 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Target Corp (TGT) - 36,079 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.93%

Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 27,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 29,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 62,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 81,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 64,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.