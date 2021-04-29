Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: BA, NVDA, ABNB, PSX, DKNG,
- Added Positions: AKAM, AMZN, CHWY, FB, A, ADBE, SQ, IP, CRM, GOOGL, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, LRCX, CAT, LUV, PYPL,
- Sold Out: CCI, DLR, HD, ZM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sitrin Capital Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,108 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 26,933 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,378 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Visa Inc (V) - 34,216 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 36,079 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.93%
Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 27,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 29,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 62,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 81,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 64,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sitrin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.
