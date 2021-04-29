Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: SBRA, FRPT, OKTA, TIP,

London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Middleby Corp, Deere, Marriott International Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SVB Financial Group, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 103 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,855,155 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,555,347 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.87% Deere & Co (DE) - 958,982 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.79% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 925,064 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,889 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46%

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 292,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $182.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $272.592500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 308.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 655,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,555,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $181.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,814,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 958,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,219,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 994,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.