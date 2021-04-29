Logo
Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Middleby Corp, Deere, Marriott International Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SVB Financial Group, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 103 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sarasin & Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarasin+%26+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarasin & Partners LLP
  1. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,855,155 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,555,347 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.87%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 958,982 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.79%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 925,064 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,889 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46%
New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 292,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $182.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $272.592500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 308.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 655,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,555,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $181.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,814,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 958,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,219,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 994,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.



